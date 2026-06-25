Transfemoral J-Valve device improves symptoms in severe aortic regurgitation patients

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Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and InterventionsJun 25 2026Reviewed

New research simultaneously published today in JSCAI and presented at New York Valves 2026 reported favorable one-year outcomes in patients with symptomatic severe aortic regurgitation following treatment with the investigational J-Valve Transfemoral System. 

The study, "Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement in Patients with Symptomatic, Severe Aortic Regurgitation: One-Year Outcomes of the J-Valve Transfemoral Early Feasibility Study," evaluated the safety and effectiveness of the transfemoral J-Valve transcatheter heart valve system in patients with severe native aortic regurgitation who were deemed high risk for surgical aortic valve replacement. 

Aortic regurgitation occurs when the aortic valve does not close properly, allowing blood to leak backward into the heart. Surgical aortic valve replacement remains the guideline-recommended therapy for many patients with severe AR, but treatment options are limited for patients who are older or have other factors that make surgery more complex. 

Severe native aortic regurgitation is a difficult disease to treat with transcatheter therapy. However, this early feasibility study for J-Valve is encouraging because it shows that a dedicated device designed for AR can achieve sustained valve performance, meaningful symptom improvement, and evidence of reverse left ventricular remodeling at one year. While larger studies are needed, these data support continued evaluation of the J-Valve system as a potential option for patients with severe AR and limited alternatives." 

Dean J. Kereiakes, MD, MSCAI, first author, chair of The Christ Hospital Heart and Vascular Institute, Cincinnati

The prospective, single-arm, multicenter early feasibility study enrolled 25 patients at eight U.S. centers. Participants had a mean age of 80.6 years, all had symptomatic severe native AR, and all were deemed high risk for surgical aortic valve replacement by a local multidisciplinary Heart Team. 

Successful valve implantation occurred in 92% of patients. The primary endpoint, a composite of all-cause mortality or disabling stroke at 30 days, occurred in two patients (8.0%). All-cause mortality was 4.0% at 30 days and one year, with no cardiovascular-related deaths. 

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Patients experienced sustained improvements in symptoms and health status. At one year, their New York Heart Association functional class improved in 72.7% of patients, with 95.5% in Class I or II. Reverse left ventricular remodeling was evident at 30 days and sustained through one year. Continued follow-up through five years is planned, and more definitive evidence is expected from the larger ongoing JOURNEY trial.

The J-Valve trial was funded by JC Medical, Inc., an affiliate of Edwards Lifesciences LLC.

Source:

Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions

Journal reference:

Kereiakes, D. J., et al. (2026). Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement in Patients with Symptomatic, Severe Aortic Regurgitation: 1-Year Outcomes of the J-Valve Transfemoral Early Feasibility Study. Journal of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions. DOI: 10.1016/j.jscai.2026.105509. https://www.jscai.org/article/S2772-9303(26)01256-1/fulltext

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

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