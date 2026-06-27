Gene fusion patterns refine classification of rare acute leukemias

Background and objectives

Acute leukemias with chimeric fusion genes involving FET (FUS, EWSR1, and TAF15) family proteins and ETS (E26 transformation-specific)-like transcription factors often present with unique clinical and pathological characteristics. This mini-review aims to summarize the clinical and pathological features of acute leukemia cases harboring rearrangements involving the fused in sarcoma (FUS) or Ewing sarcoma breakpoint region 1 (EWSR1) genes.

Methods

An extensive literature review was performed on reported acute leukemia cases with fusions involving FUS or EWSR1. The details of the reported cases, as well as summarized information, are presented.

Results

Rare cases of acute leukemia have been found to harbor either FUS or EWSR1 gene rearrangements with ETS or non-ETS proteins as partners and demonstrate heterogeneous clinical and pathological features. Acute leukemias carrying FUS gene rearrangements present with diverse immunophenotypes and are predominantly, but not exclusively, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), with ERG as the most frequent fusion partner. In contrast, acute leukemias with EWSR1 gene rearrangements more commonly present as B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and mixed phenotypic acute leukemia (MPAL), with ZNF384 as the predominant partner. At present, FUS::ERG-positive AML is the only specific entity with a FET::ETS fusion that is formally recognized in the World Health Organization 5th edition hematolymphoid tumor classification (WHO-HEM5) and the International Consensus Classification (ICC) systems. Cytogenetic karyotyping and fluorescence in situ hybridization remain crucial tools for detecting chromosomal translocations in over half of acute leukemias harboring FUS or EWSR1 gene rearrangements. However, a subset of patients may exhibit a normal karyotype and require advanced molecular diagnostic methods. EWSR1-rearranged leukemias can be difficult to distinguish from Ewing sarcoma and therefore require particular attention.

Conclusions

As more cases and additional data become available, it may be justified to expand this category of acute leukemias to include other specific acute leukemia entities with fusions involving FET::ETS, such as FUS::FLI1 and FUS::FEV, in addition to FUS::ERG-positive AML. However, additional data are required to support such subclassification. In contrast, AML cases with EWSR1 rearrangements are exceedingly rare and display considerable variability. Cases of B-ALL or B/myeloid MPAL with the EWSR1::ZNF384 fusion may be more appropriately classified together with other ZNF384-rearranged leukemia subtypes. Advanced molecular diagnostic methods, especially RNA-based next-generation sequencing, are suggested to improve the accurate diagnosis of acute leukemias with FUS or EWSR1 fusions. Additional pathologic workup, particularly immunohistochemical staining with hematopoietic markers, is highly recommended to differentiate EWSR1-rearranged leukemia from Ewing sarcoma.