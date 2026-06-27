Gene fusion patterns refine classification of rare acute leukemias

Add News Medical on Googleas a preferred source
Xia & He Publishing Inc.Jun 27 2026Reviewed

Background and objectives

Acute leukemias with chimeric fusion genes involving FET (FUS, EWSR1, and TAF15) family proteins and ETS (E26 transformation-specific)-like transcription factors often present with unique clinical and pathological characteristics. This mini-review aims to summarize the clinical and pathological features of acute leukemia cases harboring rearrangements involving the fused in sarcoma (FUS) or Ewing sarcoma breakpoint region 1 (EWSR1) genes.

Methods

An extensive literature review was performed on reported acute leukemia cases with fusions involving FUS or EWSR1. The details of the reported cases, as well as summarized information, are presented.

Results

Rare cases of acute leukemia have been found to harbor either FUS or EWSR1 gene rearrangements with ETS or non-ETS proteins as partners and demonstrate heterogeneous clinical and pathological features. Acute leukemias carrying FUS gene rearrangements present with diverse immunophenotypes and are predominantly, but not exclusively, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), with ERG as the most frequent fusion partner. In contrast, acute leukemias with EWSR1 gene rearrangements more commonly present as B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and mixed phenotypic acute leukemia (MPAL), with ZNF384 as the predominant partner. At present, FUS::ERG-positive AML is the only specific entity with a FET::ETS fusion that is formally recognized in the World Health Organization 5th edition hematolymphoid tumor classification (WHO-HEM5) and the International Consensus Classification (ICC) systems. Cytogenetic karyotyping and fluorescence in situ hybridization remain crucial tools for detecting chromosomal translocations in over half of acute leukemias harboring FUS or EWSR1 gene rearrangements. However, a subset of patients may exhibit a normal karyotype and require advanced molecular diagnostic methods. EWSR1-rearranged leukemias can be difficult to distinguish from Ewing sarcoma and therefore require particular attention.

Conclusions

As more cases and additional data become available, it may be justified to expand this category of acute leukemias to include other specific acute leukemia entities with fusions involving FET::ETS, such as FUS::FLI1 and FUS::FEV, in addition to FUS::ERG-positive AML. However, additional data are required to support such subclassification. In contrast, AML cases with EWSR1 rearrangements are exceedingly rare and display considerable variability. Cases of B-ALL or B/myeloid MPAL with the EWSR1::ZNF384 fusion may be more appropriately classified together with other ZNF384-rearranged leukemia subtypes. Advanced molecular diagnostic methods, especially RNA-based next-generation sequencing, are suggested to improve the accurate diagnosis of acute leukemias with FUS or EWSR1 fusions. Additional pathologic workup, particularly immunohistochemical staining with hematopoietic markers, is highly recommended to differentiate EWSR1-rearranged leukemia from Ewing sarcoma.

Source:

Xia & He Publishing Inc.

Journal reference:

Ding, Y., & Cheng, J. (2026). Heterogeneous Phenotype of Acute Leukemia with EWSR1 or FUS Gene Rearrangements. Journal of Clinical and Translational Pathology. DOI: 10.14218/JCTP.2026.00010. https://www.xiahepublishing.com/2771-165X/JCTP-2026-00010

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study shows jumping genes can transfer between different species
Novel gene network approach reveals new schizophrenia risk genes
Gene linked to lower BMI points researchers toward a new obesity target
Single-dose gene therapy extends healthy lifespan in older mice
Renowned physician‑scientist to lead Houston Methodist's cell and gene therapy research
Gene therapy successfully treats deadly childhood liver disease in mice
Pioneering gene therapy for rare immune disorder shows promise in early pre-clinical studies
Gene therapy shows promise against deadly childhood liver disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Base editing technique reveals crucial gene for early human development