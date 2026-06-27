New Florida initiative supports healthier lives for cancer survivors statewide

Add News Medical on Googleas a preferred source
University of West FloridaJun 27 2026Reviewed

University of West Florida Assistant Professor of Public Health Dr. Karishma Chhabria Unrue has been awarded a nearly $825,000 grant through the Florida Cancer Innovation Fund to lead a statewide initiative focused on improving the health and well-being of breast and prostate cancer survivors. The award represents one of the largest externally funded research grants received by an assistant professor within the Usha Kundu, MD College of Health and marks a significant milestone for both Dr. Chhabria Unrue's research program through the Integrated Mental Health and Population Analytics for Clinical Translation, or IMPACT, Lab and UWF's growing research enterprise.

This award reflects the innovative, community-focused research taking place within the Usha Kundu, MD College of Health and the tremendous leadership of Dr. Karishma Chhabria Unrue. The Move & Nourish Florida initiative exemplifies our commitment to improving health outcomes through interdisciplinary collaboration, evidence-based practice and meaningful community partnerships. We are incredibly proud of Dr. Chhabria Unrue and her team for securing this highly competitive funding and advancing solutions that will improve the quality of life for cancer survivors across Florida while providing transformative research opportunities for our students."

Dr. Shelley Diviney, interim dean of the Usha Kundu, MD College of Health

While advances in screening and treatment have dramatically improved survival rates in breast and prostate cancer patients, many survivors continue to face lasting physical and emotional challenges and are at increased risk for chronic conditions such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol. These challenges can affect quality of life, increase healthcare utilization and create additional burdens for survivors and their families. 

To combat these challenges, Dr. Chhabria Unrue will lead "Move & Nourish Florida," an innovative lifestyle intervention designed to help cancer survivors improve their long-term health through nutrition, physical activity and stress management. The program is designed to be practical, accessible and sustainable, providing survivors with tools they can incorporate into everyday life.

Participants in "Move & Nourish Florida" will receive personalized support from healthcare professionals, including guidance on healthy eating, physical activity and stress-management strategies. The program combines the best available scientific evidence with a hands-on approach designed to fit into real life and meet survivors where they are. This interdisciplinary research brings together experts from the Usha Kundu, MD College of Health's departments of Public Health, Movement Sciences, Social Work, Nursing and Medical Lab Sciences; the Hal Marcus College of Science and Engineering's Computational Statistics and Data Analytics Lab; and community partners including Health and Hope Clinic, Community Health NorthWest Florida and Florida Department of Health.

Related Stories

"This funding allows us to translate research into action by working directly with cancer survivors and the communities that support them," Dr. Chhabria Unrue said. "Our goal is to develop evidence-based approaches that improve health outcomes and can ultimately be implemented across Florida."

The project builds upon the work of the IMPACT Lab founded and directed by Dr. Chhabria Unrue. Through the IMPACT Lab, Dr. Chhabria Unrue leads interdisciplinary research focused on cancer survivorship, mental health, chronic disease prevention, women's health and population health analytics. The lab's mission is to translate scientific discoveries into practical solutions that improve health outcomes and quality of life among vulnerable populations. In addition to generating evidence that can help healthcare organizations better support long-term cancer survivorship care, the project will also provide valuable research and training opportunities for UWF students.

The Florida Cancer Innovation Fund was created by the Florida Legislature in 2024 within the Casey DeSantis Cancer Research Program, with oversight by the Florida Cancer Connect Collaborative, to support innovative cancer research and treatment models, including emerging trends that may serve as catalysts for further research and treatment.

Source:

University of West Florida

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

UCLA researcher receives grant for advanced osteosarcoma immunotherapy
Scientists find a universal gut microbiome pattern linked to colorectal cancer
Eating 90 g of wholegrains daily linked to lower breast cancer risk
New drug could double survival time in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer
Tiny algae-based robots could improve bladder cancer treatment
Scientists unlock molecular structure of key protein linked to cancer, neurological diseases
Comprehensive gut microbiome analysis reveals robust colorectal cancer signature
Study identifies risk factors for early-onset colorectal cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Accelerated biological aging may drive rising early-onset cancer risk