New Florida initiative supports healthier lives for cancer survivors statewide

University of West Florida Assistant Professor of Public Health Dr. Karishma Chhabria Unrue has been awarded a nearly $825,000 grant through the Florida Cancer Innovation Fund to lead a statewide initiative focused on improving the health and well-being of breast and prostate cancer survivors. The award represents one of the largest externally funded research grants received by an assistant professor within the Usha Kundu, MD College of Health and marks a significant milestone for both Dr. Chhabria Unrue's research program through the Integrated Mental Health and Population Analytics for Clinical Translation, or IMPACT, Lab and UWF's growing research enterprise.

This award reflects the innovative, community-focused research taking place within the Usha Kundu, MD College of Health and the tremendous leadership of Dr. Karishma Chhabria Unrue. The Move & Nourish Florida initiative exemplifies our commitment to improving health outcomes through interdisciplinary collaboration, evidence-based practice and meaningful community partnerships. We are incredibly proud of Dr. Chhabria Unrue and her team for securing this highly competitive funding and advancing solutions that will improve the quality of life for cancer survivors across Florida while providing transformative research opportunities for our students." Dr. Shelley Diviney, interim dean of the Usha Kundu, MD College of Health

While advances in screening and treatment have dramatically improved survival rates in breast and prostate cancer patients, many survivors continue to face lasting physical and emotional challenges and are at increased risk for chronic conditions such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol. These challenges can affect quality of life, increase healthcare utilization and create additional burdens for survivors and their families.

To combat these challenges, Dr. Chhabria Unrue will lead "Move & Nourish Florida," an innovative lifestyle intervention designed to help cancer survivors improve their long-term health through nutrition, physical activity and stress management. The program is designed to be practical, accessible and sustainable, providing survivors with tools they can incorporate into everyday life.

Participants in "Move & Nourish Florida" will receive personalized support from healthcare professionals, including guidance on healthy eating, physical activity and stress-management strategies. The program combines the best available scientific evidence with a hands-on approach designed to fit into real life and meet survivors where they are. This interdisciplinary research brings together experts from the Usha Kundu, MD College of Health's departments of Public Health, Movement Sciences, Social Work, Nursing and Medical Lab Sciences; the Hal Marcus College of Science and Engineering's Computational Statistics and Data Analytics Lab; and community partners including Health and Hope Clinic, Community Health NorthWest Florida and Florida Department of Health.

"This funding allows us to translate research into action by working directly with cancer survivors and the communities that support them," Dr. Chhabria Unrue said. "Our goal is to develop evidence-based approaches that improve health outcomes and can ultimately be implemented across Florida."

The project builds upon the work of the IMPACT Lab founded and directed by Dr. Chhabria Unrue. Through the IMPACT Lab, Dr. Chhabria Unrue leads interdisciplinary research focused on cancer survivorship, mental health, chronic disease prevention, women's health and population health analytics. The lab's mission is to translate scientific discoveries into practical solutions that improve health outcomes and quality of life among vulnerable populations. In addition to generating evidence that can help healthcare organizations better support long-term cancer survivorship care, the project will also provide valuable research and training opportunities for UWF students.

The Florida Cancer Innovation Fund was created by the Florida Legislature in 2024 within the Casey DeSantis Cancer Research Program, with oversight by the Florida Cancer Connect Collaborative, to support innovative cancer research and treatment models, including emerging trends that may serve as catalysts for further research and treatment.