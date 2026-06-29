New Alzheimer drug lecanemab brings modest benefits and high risks

Add News Medical on Googleas a preferred source
Canadian Medical Association JournalJun 29 2026Reviewed

Canada recently approved lecanemab to treat early Alzheimer disease, but the clinical benefits are modest, it carries a risk of serious adverse effects, and treatment is complex. An article in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal) https://www.cmaj.ca/lookup/doi/10.1503/cmaj.260193 provides an overview of the medication and advises health care professionals to engage in shared decision-making with patients and caregivers to help them understand potential risks and benefits.

"The interpretation of benefits from lecanemab may be influenced by the limited availability of therapies for and the personal and societal burdens of Alzheimer disease. Clinical benefits are modest at best, with uncertain impacts on quality of life, independence, and caregiver burden," writes Dr. Sharon Straus, a geriatrician at Unity Health Toronto and professor, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, with coauthors.

Although lecanemab is approved in Canada, it is expensive - about $35 000 to $40 000 per year per patient - and it is not publicly funded. Most provinces and territories remain uncertain about whether they will cover it with health insurance.

Lecanemab treatment is resource intensive, requiring specialized diagnostics, regular intravenous doses, and frequent monitoring with MRI scans. Patients with early Alzheimer disease and confirmed amyloid in the brain are eligible, with confirmation via a PET scan or a lumbar puncture with cerebrospinal fluid analysis. Brain swelling and small brain bleeds can occur as the drug tries to clear amyloid, the protein that may build up in the brain with Alzheimer disease.

Related Stories

The authors recommend shared decision-making and provide a tool to help clinicians engage with patients and caregivers.

"Given the uncertain clinical benefit, risks of adverse events, and resource and financial implications, the decision to initiate lecanemab should be individualized. Some patients who place a high value on small potential delays in disease progression may choose to proceed and accept the risks, monitoring requirements, and out-of-pocket costs. In some cases, deferring treatment pending further evidence may be a reasonable approach," the authors conclude.

Source:

Canadian Medical Association Journal

Journal reference:

Weiss, S. M., et al. (2026). Lecanemab use for early Alzheimer disease in Canada. Canadian Medical Association Journal. DOI: 10.1503/cmaj.260193. https://www.cmaj.ca/content/198/25/E973

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists discover rotating brain waves that coordinate sensory information
Iron overload gradually increases neurons' vulnerability to neurodegeneration
Longer hormone exposure linked to healthier brain aging in women
Mental health problems common in encephalitis survivors, study finds
Women with Parkinson's may be more vulnerable to Alzheimer's pathology
Lifetime estrogen exposure linked to improved brain health in women
Blood metabolites reveal lifestyle links to brain health before dementia
High-dose DHA reaches the brain but fails to protect memory

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
A night without sleep alters neural connections in human brains