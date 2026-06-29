New drug candidate reduces toxic protein clumps of Huntington's disease

Add News Medical on Googleas a preferred source
Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg, JMUJun 29 2026Reviewed

An experimental drug has been shown to alleviate symptoms of Huntington's disease and extend lifespan in mouse models. Further studies are required to determine whether these results may also apply to humans.

The hereditary disorder Huntington's disease has so far been considered incurable. Its clinical manifestations include impaired motor control and psychiatric symptoms. A new study offers promising insights. It shows that a specific drug candidate called anle138b can significantly reduce the toxic protein clumps in the brain that are characteristic of the disease.

Affected mice that were administered this compound retained their mobility for a longer time, their brains shrank less, and their lifespan was extended compared to untreated mice. Importantly, the compound not only alleviates symptoms but also addresses the underlying cause of the disease by preventing disease-specific harmful protein clumps from destroying nerve cells and their connections. These results were also confirmed in experiments with human stem cells from Huntington's patients.

Promising therapeutic candidate

These are the key findings of a study that has now been published in the journal EMBO Molecular Medicine. The study was led by Professor Irina Dudanova, who holds the Chair of Anatomy and Cell Biology I at the University of Würzburg since April 2026, and her doctoral student Miguel da Silva Padilha. The substance was developed by the teams of Christian Griesinger, Director at the Max Planck Institute of Multidisciplinary Sciences in Göttingen, and Armin Giese from the Ludwig-Maximilians University in Munich, now at MODAG GmbH. Other participants of the study come from the Max Planck Institute of Biological Intelligence in Martinsried and the University of Cologne.

"Our data show that specifically targeting toxic protein aggregates with the compound anle138b is a promising approach for stabilizing neuronal health in the long term," says Irina Dudanova, commenting on the study's findings.

Cellular waste destroys nerve cells

Background: Huntington's disease is an inherited movement disorder caused by a defect in a specific section of DNA, the gene that encodes the protein huntingtin. According to the health insurance organization AOK, approximately 10,000 people in Germany are affected by the disease. Several hundred new cases are diagnosed each year. A faulty repetition of the genetic code (known as CAG repeats) causes the huntingtin protein to take on an abnormal shape and form clumps.

The resulting protein aggregates can be thought of as a form of cellular waste that accumulates inside neurons. The protein aggregates disrupt vital cellular communication and lead to cell death, particularly in brain regions involved in for movement and cognition. An effective therapy that targets the underlying causes is not available. This is where the compound investigated anle138b comes into play, as it prevents the formation of the harmful structures.

Related Stories

The researchers investigated the efficacy of anle138b in two different mouse models: While one suffered from a severe, early-onset form of the disease, the other model mirrored the genetic situation in adult patients. The compound showed beneficial effects in both models.

A characteristic feature of Huntington's disease is the loss of the protein PDE10A, which is found almost exclusively in the nerve cells that die in this disease. The amount of PDE10A decreases dramatically long before patients show the first severe symptoms. "If PDE10A levels drop, that is a clear signal that the disease is progressing. The protein is therefore well-suited as a biomarker for Huntington's disease," explains Miguel da Silva Padilha.

If less nerve cells die, then the PDE10A levels stay high. This is exactly what the scientists observed: as a result of anle138b treatment, the concentration of PDE10A remained high in both mouse models.

Efficacy demonstrated in human stem cells

A key milestone of the study is the confirmation of these effects in human cells. "In our experiments with induced pluripotent stem cells - that is, precursor cells derived from Huntington patients' cells - we also observed that the addition of anle138b reduced the amount of huntingtin aggregates," says Irina Dudanova.

Since the compound targets a fundamental mechanism of protein aggregation, it is also of interest for research on other neurodegenerative diseases. Corresponding studies in mouse models have been so promising that two years ago a large clinical trial was started for the treatment of multiple system atrophy - a Parkinson's-like disorder characterized by severe impairments of motor function, balance, and the autonomic nervous system.

Source:

Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg, JMU

Journal reference:

da Silva Padilha, M., et al. (2026). Anle138b ameliorates pathological phenotypes in mouse and cellular models of Huntington’s disease. EMBO Molecular Medicine. DOI: 10.1038/s44321-026-00459-9. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1038/s44321-026-00459-9 

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Common genetic difference may increase the risk of severe COVID-19 and lung fibrosis
Simple bedside eye test may predict consciousness recovery after brain injury
Lifetime estrogen exposure linked to improved brain health in women
Scientists discover rotating brain waves that coordinate sensory information
Study uncovers self-propelled actin filaments that shape living cells
New method generates renewable supply of progenitor immune cells
Neuroscience research questions traditional markers for cerebellar movement disorders
New human protein atlas maps how cancer rewires the body’s tissues

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Longer hormone exposure linked to healthier brain aging in women