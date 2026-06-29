Under-twos should avoid screen time to protect future health

Using screens during the first 1001 days of life can lead to developmental concerns for the next generation, researchers warn.

Digital screen time for under-twos is associated with long-term impacts on health and quality of life, and limited benefits, according to the most comprehensive systematic review yet of global peer-reviewed research into babies' screen time, published today (Saturday 27 June).

This has implications for a whole generation and their future quality of life. Rafe Clayton, School of Media and Communication

Based on the findings, the iADDICT group of researchers from four UK universities recommends that under-twos should not receive any intentional, regular screen time. The academics are calling for any guidance that points under-twos to shared screen time, or suggests that screen technology is suitable for "all ages", to be reconsidered.

Researchers stress the findings reflect the pressures of modern digital environments rather than individual parenting choices. They hope the review will provide caregivers with the most up-to-date evidence so they can understand risks and seek support sooner.

Commissioned by the 1001 Critical Days Foundation, the research was conducted by academics across disciplines of mental health, physical health and social science from the University of Leeds, Leeds Trinity University, Aston University and Loughborough University. The study also invited 174 parents across the UK to share their views on young children's screen use and their concerns around it through an online survey and focus group interviews.

Report co-lead Rafe Clayton, Senior Lecturer in Media and Communication at the University of Leeds, said: "We have learned that screen use among the under-twos is a global concern that in 2026 is not being adequately addressed. This has implications for a whole generation and their future quality of life.

"Screen time guidelines exist for children but are not being followed, in part because the adults who are setting the precedents for societal use are themselves without guidance. As we experience the digital revolution, problematic screen use among adults is common, yet the Government is not currently providing screen time guidelines for adults in the UK, despite the British people wanting them and expecting them. As role models, unguided adults are inadvertently teaching children and babies to develop unhealthy habits and relationships with screen devices and this has to change."

The research found a lack of guidance from health professionals for parents about screen use. The researchers believe this is a reminder of the discrepancies between government and healthcare guidance and the real challenges parents face on a daily basis, and call for more targeted support.

Assessing risk for babies

Existing guidance from the World Health Organization (2019) and the American Academy of Paediatrics (2024), which recommends that under-twos avoid screen time, is already being exceeded globally during the critical first 1001 days of life, from pregnancy to age two, according to the report.

The harms of this include reduced opportunities to bond with caregivers, reduced play with peers, limited language development, increased risk of overstimulation, difficulty sleeping, eye health implications, increased risk of childhood obesity and reliance on devices for emotional regulation. However, the review does not establish causal links between screen use and specific developmental conditions.

The researchers are calling for the creation of a baby screen time risk assessment in collaboration with policymakers, healthcare workers and early years practitioners. This could help services to provide targeted support, guide families toward interactive alternatives, and intervene where developmental vulnerabilities may be emerging.

Report co-lead Carmen Clayton, Professor of Family and Cultural Dynamics at Leeds Trinity University, said: "Screen time is heavily interwoven into the lives of many families throughout the day. Caregivers are calling for more guidance, but professional support is limited. The Government must consider how to engage with families better about problematic screen use, whilst being sensitive to the fear of judgement that many parents face when opening up about such issues."

Tips for parents

More research is needed into which strategies are most effective for parents and caregivers wanting to reduce and cut out babies' screen time. But the following strategies from the review have evidenced benefits:

Taking children outdoors to spend time in nature prevents screen time and can benefit physical development and eye health.

Avoiding using screens at mealtimes could correlate with healthier eating habits.

Access to non-digital toys is beneficial for reducing screen time and improving development.

Spending time in the physical presence of others – meeting, interacting and playing with other people – supports social development.

A wake-up call for society

The review also found that parent and caregiver screen time correlates with babies' screen time, but the researchers emphasise that parents should not be the focus of blame or criticism here. Digital screens are embedded in our lives – from working, to buying groceries, accessing healthcare and communicating with friends and family – so passive screen exposure is inevitable.

Families are navigating this challenge without the information and support they need. The responsibility cannot rest solely on their shoulders. Dame Andrea Leadsom, Founder of 1001 Critical Days Foundation

To have healthy human futures, the researchers say we need to sustainably change our relationships with digital screens – including smartphones, tablets, TVs and games consoles – as a society. The first steps to societal change are focusing on understanding adult screen time thresholds, and reconsidering any guidance on screen time for children.

Dame Andrea Leadsom, Founder of 1001 Critical Days Foundation, said: "This landmark review is a wake-up call. The evidence increasingly suggests that screens offer limited benefits for babies and may carry significant risks during the first 1001 days, the most important period of human development. Parents must not be blamed for a problem they did not create.

"Screens are now part of everyday life and many families are navigating this challenge without the information and support they need. The responsibility cannot rest solely on their shoulders.

"That is why every family should have access to a Best Start Family Hub, where they could access trusted advice and practical help during their baby's earliest years.

"Technology companies must play their part too. Parents should not be presented with content that is labelled or promoted as suitable for babies when the evidence points to the contrary. It is time for a more honest approach to how content is promoted.

"Every baby should experience the best start in life. Helping parents navigate the digital world is an essential part of making that ambition a reality."