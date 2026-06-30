Researchers use AI to predict rare cancer immunotherapy responses

Add News Medical on Googleas a preferred source
University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer CenterJun 30 2026Reviewed

Researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center demonstrated that an artificial intelligence (AI)-based analysis of tumor biopsies can predict responses to immunotherapy in a study of patients with rare cancers, published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer.

Led by Aung Naing, M.D., professor of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics, this analysis builds on recently published research that identified features in the tumor microenvironment that were predictive of immunotherapy response in patients with rare cancers, even in those who did not have known markers of immunotherapy response.

AI-based pathology has the potential to provide clinicians with useful information on both the tumor and its surrounding microenvironment, helping to guide personalized treatment decisions for patients receiving immunotherapy." 

Aung Naing, M.D., Professor of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics

How does this AI tool work and what are its advantages in guiding immunotherapy treatment in rare cancers?

Naing's previous publication identified two features that could best indicate whether patients were responding to immunotherapy. These included how many immune cells were present within the tumor before treatment and changes in immune cell infiltration into the tumor during treatment.

Manually counting individual immune and cancer cells on pathology slides requires significant effort, especially when trying to scale the effort to large numbers of slides and patients, but AI tools can do this quickly. In the current study, the AI-based analysis rapidly generated these measurements and tracked changes longitudinally across multiple biopsies from the same patients. It is also notable that this approach utilizes standard pathology slides that are already routinely collected.

Related Stories

How did this approach perform and what is next for this research?

While both an increase in tumor immune infiltration and a decrease in tumor content were predictive metrics on their own, these individual signals were much stronger when combined. This pattern reflects both an active immune response and a reduction in tumor burden.

Patients with favorable signals had a 64% lower risk of disease progression or death and lived nearly four times longer on average (median survival of 42 months vs. 10 months) compared to patients without these markers.

While these results are promising, validation in larger patient populations is needed before this approach is ready to guide treatment decisions in the clinic.

"While this AI-powered approach needs validation, this is an exciting step forward because it shows that meaningful insights can be extracted from routine pathology samples across a diverse group of rare cancers," Naing said.

Source:

University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center

Journal reference:

Derbala, M. H., et al. (2026). Artificial intelligence-guided analysis of the tumor microenvironment predicts response to pembrolizumab in rare tumors. Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer. DOI: 10.1136/jitc-2025-014768. https://jitc.bmj.com/content/14/6/e014768

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Gene fusion patterns refine classification of rare acute leukemias
Strategic framework enables sustainable digital pathology implementation in clinical practice
Researchers uncover key mechanism driving chronic Sjögren disease
Unusual CD34+ dysplastic giant platelets complicate myelodysplastic syndrome diagnosis
New AI platform tracks cancer treatment responses in tumor organoids
New TRUECAM wrapper makes medical artificial intelligence more trustworthy
New accessible multiplex imaging workflow advances spatial liver research
Scientists discover how Arc protein spreads Alzheimer's brain pathology

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New diagnostic platform enables automated HER2 scoring of breast cancer tissue samples