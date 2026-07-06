MGI Tech and Shanghai AI Laboratory unveil ProtoPilot and BioLab Bench, pioneering physical AI for life sciences

Toward 7×24 Unattended Smart Laboratories

Moving forward, BioAgents will no longer improve solely through text-based training. Instead, through the Physical AI experimental loop, they will continuously accumulate real research tasks, automation operations, expert validations, failure cases, and wet-lab feedback. This massive corpus of physical experimental data will enable BioAgents to develop integrated reasoning, execution, and validation capabilities - ultimately powering 7×24 unattended intelligent laboratories.

Built on Real-World Lab Experience

MGI’s exploration of AI dates back to 2019. In 2025, the team led by Dr. Yang Meng, Chief AI Officer of MGI, in collaboration with Professor Nattiya Hirankarn from Chulalongkorn University, published a paper in Nature Biomedical Engineering introducing “PrimeGen” - a dry–wet collaborative multi-agent system that integrated primer design, experimental validation, and automated workstation execution into a closed-loop workflow.

The new Physical AI initiative builds on MGI’s unique hardware-native advantages with deep integration across its automation platforms, and real-world deployment expertise gained from over 3,800 users globally.

“It reflects a different path from the pure compute race. While leading AI companies rely on scale compute to push the capabilities of general-purpose models, we take a different approach. Through agent scaling and closed-loop data engineering, we organize real-world tasks, device constraints, expert feedback, and wet-lab results into a training ground where AI continuously evolves,” noted Dr. Yang Meng, who now serves as CEO of Genoria AI.

About Genoria AI

Genoria AI, a subsidiary of MGI Tech, is an AI4S company building self-evolving labs to scale agentic discovery. Learn more at genoria.ai/en

About Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory

The Shanghai AI Laboratory was officially unveiled at the World AI Conference (WAIC) in July 2020 and positioned as a national-level new-type research institute. Our vision is to build a world-class AI laboratory, with pioneering contributions on original theories and key technologies.

Learn more at shlab.org.cn