AbbVie Strengthens Immunology Leadership with $10.9 Billion Apogee Therapeutics Acquisition

AbbVie has announced its largest acquisition in more than five years, agreeing to acquire Apogee Therapeutics for approximately $10.9 billion in a move designed to further strengthen its leadership in immunology and expand its pipeline of treatments for inflammatory diseases.

The acquisition provides AbbVie with access to Apogee's lead candidate, zumilokibart (APG777), a late-stage monoclonal antibody being developed for atopic dermatitis, asthma and other inflammatory conditions. The therapy has attracted significant industry interest due to its potential to offer a more convenient dosing schedule compared with current standards of care.

The deal comes as pharmaceutical companies continue to invest heavily in innovative pipeline assets ahead of upcoming patent expirations across the industry. For AbbVie, the acquisition further reinforces a business area that generated more than $30 billion in revenue in 2025 and remains central to the company's long-term growth strategy.

Commenting on the announcement, AbbVie Chairman and CEO Robert Michael described Apogee as an excellent strategic fit, highlighting the potential of its pipeline to deliver significant value and address areas of high unmet patient need in inflammatory diseases. 

As excitement continues to build across the dermatology community, attendees at the upcoming 10th Dermatology Drug Development Summit will have the opportunity to hear directly from three AbbVie faculty members, who will join industry leaders and innovators to discuss the latest advances shaping the future of dermatology drug development.

With major investments, novel therapeutic approaches and continued momentum in immunology research, the acquisition underscores the industry's ongoing commitment to delivering next-generation treatments for patients living with chronic inflammatory diseases.

Find out more about the 10th Dermatology Drug Development Summit: https://ter.li/wb8u78gx

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