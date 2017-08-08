SCCA/UWMC earns top five position in 2017-2018 ‘Best Hospitals’ survey

August 8, 2017

The 2017-2018 "Best Hospitals" survey by U.S. News & World Report ranks Seattle Cancer Care Alliance/University of Washington Medical Center (SCCA/UWMC) in the top five in the U.S. For more than a decade, SCCA/UWMC consistently has maintained a top standing among the top hospitals for adult cancer care in the U.S. for Adult Cancer Care.

"These rankings reflect the commitment to top quality patient care that is delivered every day by our providers and staff," said Norm Hubbard, SCCA executive vice president.

The Best Hospital rankings are designed to help consumers determine which hospitals provide the best care. Measures taken into consideration as part of the analysis of Best Hospitals include hospital volume, nurse staffing and other resources that define the hospital environment.

U.S. News analyzed more than 4,500 hospitals in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions for the 2017-2018 overall rankings. According to U.S. News, of the 4,500 hospitals evaluated for 2017-18 Best Hospitals, barely one out of eight met the standard. SCCA/UWMC is ranked #5 out of 895 hospitals across the U.S. based on data specific to the treatment of cancer.

"Covering nearly every hospital in every U.S. community, U.S. News offers deep, rich data that patients can use to help them make informed decisions about where to receive surgical or medical care," said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. "We know outcomes matter most, which is why U.S. News is committed to publishing as much data as possible on patient outcomes."

Related Stories

For the 2017-2018 rankings, U.S. News & World Report also rated hospitals in nine specific procedures and conditions. Of these, SCCA/UWMC received an Overall Rating of "High Performing" in two key areas: Colon Cancer Surgery, Lung Cancer Surgery.

Additionally, SCCA/UWMC also earned a rating of "Excellent" for Nurse Staffing in both colon cancer surgery and lung cancer surgery. The U.S. News & World Report ratings took into consideration the fact that more nursing care per patient is associated with better outcomes and better patient experience.

"The number and caliber of nurses involved in direct patient care at a hospital can play a major role in the overall quality of care," said Theresa (Terry) McDonnell, Chief Nurse Executive and Vice President of Clinical Operations at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. "We are proud that our shared commitment to excellent patient care is reflected in these specialty areas, as well as the overall ranking."

Earlier this year, more than 60 Seattle Cancer Care Alliance doctors, physician assistants and ARNP's were also recognized by Seattle Met in its annual Top Doctors list. Seattle Cancer Care Alliance has also been recognized by Becker's Healthcare on two of its national lists: "100 Hospitals and Health Systems with Great Oncology Programs" and "150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare."

Source:

https://www.seattlecca.org/

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Prostate cancer cells gain unnatural ability to change shape and spread
Colon cancer rates rising among younger white adults — and falling among blacks
U.S. News names Roswell Park as 2017–18 Best Hospital for cancer
Mice study shows why women with obesity have more aggressive breast cancer
Gold shines bright in cancer therapy research: New Edinburgh University study
Opioid prescription use found to be more common among cancer survivors
Promising brain cancer vaccine developed at Roswell Park receives orphan drug status from FDA
Researchers find clues to how chemotherapy drug fuels cancer spread from the breast to lungs

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Tackling food allergies: is immunotherapy the answer?

Food allergies affect approximately 8% of school children in the United States and the United Kingdom. The highest prevalence of food allergies is in Australia affecting approximately 10% of young children. It is lower in the developing world.

Tackling food allergies: is immunotherapy the answer?

Optimizing beer’s shelf life using benchtop EPR

The main challenges in optimizing beer shelf life is that most manufacturers can only perform accelerated shelf life testing on packaged beer. So, it's almost impossible to determine where in the process you've had a positive or a negative impact on the freshness of the beer.

Optimizing beer’s shelf life using benchtop EPR

Shaping the future of oncology treatment

Victories Over Cancer is about enabling those affected by cancer to enjoy more of life’s meaning full moments and making cancer more manageable. At Janssen, we're really thinking about the elimination of cancer, and we take a very deliberate approach to that.

Shaping the future of oncology treatment

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers demonstrate potential of new PET tracer for imaging prostate cancer