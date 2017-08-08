University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center named one of nation's best hospitals for 2017–18

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center once again has been recognized as one of the nation's best hospitals for 2017–18 by U.S. News & World Report. UH Cleveland Medical Center was named among the country's Top 50 in eight methodology-ranked specialties. The annual U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings recognize hospitals that excel in treating patients with the most challenging conditions.

UH Cleveland Medical Center is ranked among the nation's Top 50 in: Cancer; Ear, Nose & Throat; Gastroenterology and GI Surgery; Geriatrics; Gynecology; Nephrology; Neurology & Neurosurgery, and Orthopedics. These results place UH in the top 1 percent of the nation's 4,500 hospitals eligible for ranking this year.

UH also received rankings of high performing in eight Common Adult Procedure and Condition Ratings for patients 65 and older: Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair; Aortic Valve Surgery; Heart Bypass Surgery; Heart Failure; Colon Cancer Surgery; Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD); Knee Replacement; and Lung Cancer Surgery.

"For more than 150 years, the people of our community have trusted University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and our health care experts to provide superior and compassionate care. We are pleased to once again rank high among America's Best Hospitals," said Daniel Simon, MD, President, UH Cleveland Medical Center. "We are proud to be nationally recognized for our extraordinary commitment to quality, safety and best practices in patient care."

The U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings, now in their 28th year, help guide patients to hospitals that deliver outstanding care. The Best Hospitals methodologies include objective measures such as patient survival, the number of times a given procedure is performed, infection rates, adequacy of nurse staffing and more.

For the 2017-18 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 152 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care.

"For nearly three decades, we've strived to make hospital quality more transparent to health care consumers nationwide," said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. "By providing the most comprehensive data available, we hope to give patients the information they need to find the best care across a range of specialties."

The U.S. News methodologies include risk-adjusted survival and readmission rates, volume, patient experience, patient safety, quality of nursing care and other care-related indicators.

Last month, U.S. News & World Report ranked UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital among America's Best Children's Hospitals in 9 pediatric specialties, including #7 in Neonatology. Other ranked pediatric specialties included: Orthopedics; Neurology & Neurosurgery; Pulmonology; Cancer; Endocrinology; Nephrology; Gastroenterology and GI surgery, and Urology.

Best Hospitals was produced by U.S. News with RTI International, a leading research organization based in Research Triangle Park, N.C.