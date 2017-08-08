University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center named one of nation's best hospitals for 2017–18

August 8, 2017

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center once again has been recognized as one of the nation's best hospitals for 2017–18 by U.S. News & World Report. UH Cleveland Medical Center was named among the country's Top 50 in eight methodology-ranked specialties. The annual U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings recognize hospitals that excel in treating patients with the most challenging conditions.

UH Cleveland Medical Center is ranked among the nation's Top 50 in: Cancer; Ear, Nose & Throat; Gastroenterology and GI Surgery; Geriatrics; Gynecology; Nephrology; Neurology & Neurosurgery, and Orthopedics. These results place UH in the top 1 percent of the nation's 4,500 hospitals eligible for ranking this year.

UH also received rankings of high performing in eight Common Adult Procedure and Condition Ratings for patients 65 and older: Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair; Aortic Valve Surgery; Heart Bypass Surgery; Heart Failure; Colon Cancer Surgery; Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD); Knee Replacement; and Lung Cancer Surgery.

"For more than 150 years, the people of our community have trusted University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and our health care experts to provide superior and compassionate care. We are pleased to once again rank high among America's Best Hospitals," said Daniel Simon, MD, President, UH Cleveland Medical Center. "We are proud to be nationally recognized for our extraordinary commitment to quality, safety and best practices in patient care."

The U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings, now in their 28th year, help guide patients to hospitals that deliver outstanding care. The Best Hospitals methodologies include objective measures such as patient survival, the number of times a given procedure is performed, infection rates, adequacy of nurse staffing and more.

For the 2017-18 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 152 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care.

Related Stories

"For nearly three decades, we've strived to make hospital quality more transparent to health care consumers nationwide," said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. "By providing the most comprehensive data available, we hope to give patients the information they need to find the best care across a range of specialties."

The U.S. News methodologies include risk-adjusted survival and readmission rates, volume, patient experience, patient safety, quality of nursing care and other care-related indicators.

Last month, U.S. News & World Report ranked UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital among America's Best Children's Hospitals in 9 pediatric specialties, including #7 in Neonatology. Other ranked pediatric specialties included: Orthopedics; Neurology & Neurosurgery; Pulmonology; Cancer; Endocrinology; Nephrology; Gastroenterology and GI surgery, and Urology.

Best Hospitals was produced by U.S. News with RTI International, a leading research organization based in Research Triangle Park, N.C.

Source:

http://news.uhhospitals.org/news-releases/us-news-world-report-once-again-names-university-hospitals-cleveland-medical-center-among-nations-best-hospitals.htm

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Early Start Denver Model for young children with autism results in cost savings
Researchers find clues to how chemotherapy drug fuels cancer spread from the breast to lungs
Neuroscientists uncover genetic basis for formation of meningiomas in childhood cancer survivors
Patients without calcium buildup in arteries have lower heart attack risk, research shows
Prostate cancer cells gain unnatural ability to change shape and spread
Ground-breaking discovery gives new hope to women with particular breast cancer sub-types
Parents of children with autism experience greater impact from cognitive behavior therapy for kids
Sheffield scientists discover that simple arthritis drug could help treat blood cancer sufferers

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Tackling food allergies: is immunotherapy the answer?

Food allergies affect approximately 8% of school children in the United States and the United Kingdom. The highest prevalence of food allergies is in Australia affecting approximately 10% of young children. It is lower in the developing world.

Tackling food allergies: is immunotherapy the answer?

Optimizing beer’s shelf life using benchtop EPR

The main challenges in optimizing beer shelf life is that most manufacturers can only perform accelerated shelf life testing on packaged beer. So, it's almost impossible to determine where in the process you've had a positive or a negative impact on the freshness of the beer.

Optimizing beer’s shelf life using benchtop EPR

Shaping the future of oncology treatment

Victories Over Cancer is about enabling those affected by cancer to enjoy more of life’s meaning full moments and making cancer more manageable. At Janssen, we're really thinking about the elimination of cancer, and we take a very deliberate approach to that.

Shaping the future of oncology treatment

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Mount Sinai and Contessa Health join hands to extend hospital-level care at home program