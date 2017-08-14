Scientists develop new way of hacking plastics with silver and electricity to prevent bacterial growth

August 14, 2017

Researchers at the Swedish Medical Nanoscience Center at Karolinska Institutet have developed an innovative way of hacking conducting plastics so as to prevent bacterial growth using silver nanoparticles and a small electrical current. The method, which could prove to be useful in preventing bacterial infections in hospitals, is presented in the scientific journal Advanced Healthcare Materials.

Hospital wards are full of plastic surfaces, plastic tubes and plastic devices, each one potentially harbouring dangerous microbes. Bacteria are capable of surviving for a long time on plastic surfaces, from which they can spread to patients and cause infections.

While both large electrical currents and high silver concentrations are known to kill bacteria, they also pose a risk to humans, which is why their use in hospitals is limited. New research lead by Professor Agneta Richter-Dahlfors at Karolinska Institutet's Department of Neuroscience shows that it is not necessary to use dangerous concentrations of silver or large currents in order to kill bacteria, if these are used in combination.

Related Stories

"By targeting the bacteria on several fronts at the same time, the effect of different small attacks becomes larger than when each factor is acting on its own", explains Agneta Richter-Dahlfors.

The research team focused on the notorious hospital pathogen Staphylococcus aureus. They found that applying tiny electrical currents to a conducting plastic surface had no effect on bacterial growth. On a similar surface exposing an attached layer of silver nanoparticles, bacterial growth was reduced. However, application of a tiny electrical current to the latter surface enhanced the effect of attached silver nanoparticles, and the bacteria were completely destroyed.

"It's a phenomenon known as the bioelectric effect, whereby electrical fields weaken bacterial cells against external attacks", says PhD student Salvador Gomez-Carretero at Karolinska Institutet's Department of Neuroscience. "We use electrical signals to increase the antimicrobial activity of the silver nanoparticles. This reduces the amount of silver needed, which is beneficial for both the patient and the environment."

In the future, the researchers hope that this technology will help to keep surfaces in hospitals and other settings requiring high hygienic standards free from bacteria that can cause life-threatening infections.

"It has not yet been tested in the clinic, but we believe this technology could be a good approach to limiting the spread of infectious bacteria and the incidence Richter-Dahlfors of hospital-acquired infections" says Professor Richter-Dahlfors.

Source:

http://ki.se/en/news/killing-bacteria-by-hacking-plastics-with-silver-and-electricity

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research reveals how bacteria may use mechanical cues to keep their shape
Two new discoveries provide better understanding of how bacteria resist antibiotics
20 million engineered and bacteria charged mosquitoes to be released in California
Gut colonization linked to development and progress of heart failure
Bacterium S. gallolyticus appears to actively promote development of colorectal cancer
Researchers find increased bacterial populations in Alzheimer's brains
Study shows how E. coli bacteria hijack copper, use it as nutrient to fuel growth
Walnuts may contribute to better health by changing makeup of gut bacteria

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Counteracting premature aging

Aging is the continuing process of such stress exposures, and with advancing age (normal aging), we must carry lots of senescent cells within our bodies. Senescent cells also often provide some ‘bad influences’ to surrounding healthy cells; such as chronic inflammation and tumorigenesis

Counteracting premature aging

Wireless remote monitoring: the future for patients with atrial fibrillation?

Peerbridge Health has the vision to remove all wires associated with monitoring patients. For example, typically, electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring systems have a multitude of wires. They started building a wireless ECG monitoring system called the Peerbridge Cor™ to improve ECG monitoring from the ground up.

Wireless remote monitoring: the future for patients with atrial fibrillation?

Tackling food allergies: is immunotherapy the answer?

Food allergies affect approximately 8% of school children in the United States and the United Kingdom. The highest prevalence of food allergies is in Australia affecting approximately 10% of young children. It is lower in the developing world.

Tackling food allergies: is immunotherapy the answer?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Kitchen sponges - play house for millions of bacteria - fresh study reports