Artificial intelligence technique recognizes signatures of dementia two years before onset

August 22, 2017

Imagine if doctors could determine, many years in advance, who is likely to develop dementia. Such prognostic capabilities would give patients and their families time to plan and manage treatment and care. Thanks to artificial intelligence research conducted at McGill University, this kind of predictive power could soon be available to clinicians everywhere.

Scientists from the Douglas Mental Health University Institute's Translational Neuroimaging Laboratory at McGill used artificial intelligence techniques and big data to develop an algorithm capable of recognizing the signatures of dementia two years before its onset, using a single amyloid PET scan of the brain of patients at risk of developing Alzheimer's disease. Their findings appear in a new study published in the journal Neurobiology of Aging.

Dr. Pedro Rosa-Neto, co-lead author of the study and Associate Professor in McGill's departments of Neurology & Neurosurgery and Psychiatry, expects that this technology will change the way physicians manage patients and greatly accelerate treatment research into Alzheimer's disease.

"By using this tool, clinical trials could focus only on individuals with a higher likelihood of progressing to dementia within the time frame of the study. This will greatly reduce the cost and the time necessary to conduct these studies," adds Dr. Serge Gauthier, co-lead author and Professor of Neurology & Neurosurgery and Psychiatry at McGill.

Amyloid as a biomarker of dementia

Scientists have long known that a protein known as amyloid accumulates in the brain of patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI), a condition that often leads to dementia. Though the accumulation of amyloid begins decades before the symptoms of dementia occur, this protein couldn't be used reliably as a predictive biomarker because not all MCI patients develop Alzheimer's disease.

Related Stories

To conduct their study, the McGill researchers drew on data available through the Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI), a global research effort in which participating patients agree to complete a variety of imaging and clinical assessments.

Sulantha Mathotaarachchi, a computer scientist from Rosa-Neto's and Gauthier's team, used hundreds of amyloid PET scans of MCI patients from the ADNI database to train the team's algorithm to identify which patients would develop dementia, with an accuracy of 84%, before symptom onset. Research is ongoing to find other biomarkers for dementia that could be incorporated into the algorithm in order to improve the software's prediction capabilities.

"This is an example how big data and open science brings tangible benefits to patient care," says Dr. Rosa-Neto, who is also director of the McGill University Research Centre for Studies in Aging.

While new software has been made available online to scientists and students, physicians won't be able to use this tool in clinical practice before certification by health authorities. To that end, the McGill team is currently conducting further testing to validate the algorithm in different patient cohorts, particularly those with concurrent conditions such as small strokes.

Source:

http://www.mcgill.ca/newsroom/channels/news/artificial-intelligence-predicts-dementia-onset-symptoms-269722

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Patients with postoperative delirium more likely to suffer dementia
Study: People with confusion caused by dementia or delirium have worse treatment outcomes
New method may help distinguish frontotemporal dementia from Alzheimer's disease
Dementia and low brain serotonin may be linked: Study finds
Despite advance directive, dementia patient denied last wish, says spouse
New substance restores brain function in Alzheimer's animal model
Animal robots could bring positive benefits for people with dementia, Griffith study shows
Birthplace in high stroke mortality state linked to increased dementia risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Species identification is important for ecological research and in particular to study the impact of natural hazards or environmental pollutants present, because it’s possible to determine the general health of the ecosystem through the diversity of life that are found in a given area.

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Bionic vision restoration: could future technologies restore sight?

The brain is very plastic, which means that the brain is able to adapt to new signals. In the case of bionic vision restoration, the photoreceptors have died, the brain is not receiving anything biologically, and you are going to then send something which is artificial, prosthetic, and has been created outside the body.

Bionic vision restoration: could future technologies restore sight?

Preclinical research using 1 Tesla desktop MRI

I'm an MR imaging scientist in the preclinical field. I'm a team leader of the functional and molecular imaging team at the National Institute of Radiological Sciences (NIRS) in QST.

Preclinical research using 1 Tesla desktop MRI

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Families incur largest financial burden linked to dementia care