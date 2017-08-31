New diabetes eye supplement to be showcased at Expopharm 2017

A pioneering food supplement that protects the eye from damage caused by diabetes will be showcased at Expopharm 2017 - Europe’s leading pharmaceutical exhibition.

Being unveiled by British pharmaceutical wholesaler and distributor, Philip Chapper & Company Ltdfor the first time, RetiCap provides preventative support for patients with diabetic retinopathy.

Easy to swallow, the capsule offers a natural protection and concentrates on the increased need for nutrients for the eye caused by diabetes. RetiCap® contains vitamin B1, the flavonoid Rutin, as well as Alpha-lipoic acid. The micronutrientshelp stabilise and disrupt any damage caused to the eye by diabetes.

With a strong focus on ophthalmology this year,international medical supplies company Philip Chapper & Company, will also be showcasing a wide range of innovative and specialized ophthalmology products including Macu-Save™ - a supplement which offers added protection against macular degeneration; the leading cause of severe vision loss in people over 60.

Macu-Save™ containsall three macular carotenoids needed to enhance the macular pigment and improve its protective properties.The clinically proven formulation recently featured on BBC TV and will be showcased at Expopharmfor the very first time.

Jonathan Chapper, CEO of Philip Chapper & Company, said:

We understand how essential and delicate oureyes areand offer an extensive range of ophthalmology products to help offer protection against a wide range of conditions. We will be at Expopharm once again to find exclusive distributors for our new product ranges, as well as meet our existing suppliers and clients who we have built up robust relationships with over many decades.

For over 40 years, Philip Chapper & Company Ltd has been improving patient access to medicines by successfully supplying pharmaceuticals including orphan drugs, unlicensed medicines, and emergency medicines to clients across the world.

The company offer a wide range of high quality products and pride themselves on delivering an honest, transparent and professional service

Expopharm 2017 will take place from 13 – 16th September 2017 at the Düsseldorf Messe International Convention & Exhibition Centre. Throughout the congress, Philip Chapper & Company Ltd will be located in Hall 5, stand B21.