Loyola Medicine reaches another major milestone with successful first pancreas transplant

September 4, 2017

Loyola Medicine's solid organ transplant program has reached another major milestone with the successful performance of its first pancreas transplant.

The transplant was performed July 30 on Anthony Law, a 61-year-old Type 1 diabetes patient. Mr. Law had "brittle" diabetes, characterized by extreme, life-threatening swings in blood sugar levels.

Since his transplant, Mr. Law's blood sugar levels have been steady. He no longer has to take insulin and has not experienced life-threatening hypoglycemia (low blood sugar). Mr. Law's blood sugars are now within the normal, non-diabetic range.

Related Stories

The pancreas transplant program is headed by medical director Amishi Desai, DO, and surgical director Raquel Garcia Roca, MD. Prior to joining Loyola, Dr. Garcia Roca performed more than 75 pancreas transplants at other centers.

"For Type 1 diabetes patients who are experiencing serious complications from their disease, pancreas transplants can be a potential cure," Dr. Garcia Roca said.

Depending on the patient, future pancreas transplant surgeries at Loyola will involve transplanting a pancreas in combination with a kidney or a transplanting a pancreas alone. The pancreas transplant program was approved by the United Network for Organ Sharing and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, after a year of careful planning involving many physicians, nurses and other clinicians from multiple disciplines.

Loyola is one of only three centers in Illinois that perform transplants on five major solid transplant organs: heart, lung, kidney, liver and pancreas.

Loyola began its solid organ transplant program in 1971 with its first kidney transplant. Loyola established Chicago's first heart transplant program in 1984, Chicago's first lung transplant program in 1988 and its liver transplant program in 1997. In 2016, Loyola had a record-setting year with 246 solid organ transplants and also successfully transplanted ten organs into six patients in 22 hours.

Source:

https://www.loyolamedicine.org/

Posted in: Medical Procedure News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Immunotherapy shows promise in treatment of Type 1 diabetes
Study reveals strong prognostic indicators of survival in resected pancreatic cancer
New research aims to generate in vitro vascularized pancreatic islets from hPSCs
Eight year old successfully receives double hand transplant
Intestinal viruses may affect person's chance of developing Type 1 diabetes
SCT scientists develop Neo-Islet technology for treating insulin-dependent diabetes
Altered secretion behavior of fatty liver can lead to damage of other organs
Researchers develop new test to measure volume and activity of insulin-making cells

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Gout patient hospitalizations: what’s causing the increase?

We looked at all hospitalizations in patients with gout. The concern is that gout is often considered as a disease of just the joints, specifically of the big toe. Yet, there have been quite a lot of studies that have talked about the many other comorbidities that occur because of hyperuricemia and gout. The idea is that it's not just the crystal deposits in the joint, but other consequences that are happening because of this disease in the rest of the body.

Gout patient hospitalizations: what’s causing the increase?

Intensive Care Medicine

Intensive care medicine is a young specialty that deals with the medical treatment of the sickest patients in the hospital. Intensive care medicine doctors are called intensivists and are expert physicians with special skills in the management of organ failure.

Intensive Care Medicine

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

We imagine a world where mobility is never an impairment: a world where limitations to natural movement caused by injury, disorder or disability are restored and where boundaries to human performance can be broken.

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study identifies promising drug candidate for treating demyelinating diseases