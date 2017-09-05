American Diabetes Association partners with Good Measures to fight against type 2 diabetes

September 5, 2017

The American Diabetes Association and Good Measures, LLC today announced a new collaboration to help prevent and delay the onset of type 2 diabetes in the more than 84 million Americans currently living with prediabetes. Good Measures will offer an innovative Diabetes Prevention Program that combines the authority of the American Diabetes Association, a national leader in the fight against diabetes, with the power of Good Measures' patented nutrition science technology and broad clinical and behavior change expertise.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Good Measures because they have the clinical expertise and capabilities to support anyone living with prediabetes, as well as a robust technology platform to seamlessly support those enrolled in their nationally recognized Diabetes Prevention Program," explained Jonathan Webb, vice president of corporate alliances and grants at the American Diabetes Association. "Good Measures will help us reach those who want to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes."

Related Stories

The Good Measures team is equally enthusiastic about working with the American Diabetes Association. "The American Diabetes Association is a trusted partner in the fight against diabetes," said Good Measures Chairman and CEO George Bennett. "It is an honor to work with this highly regarded organization to help people prevent and delay this costly and complicated disease."

The Good Measures Diabetes Prevention Program, which is recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), differs from other technology-based programs. It combines advanced technology, digital engagement, and lifestyle coaches with deep clinical expertise—registered dietitians, certified diabetes educators, and registered nurses—to deliver the program and provide individualized coaching. Good Measures' technology tracks food intake, physical activity, and weight; it also gives participants personalized digital interactions and meal recommendations based on their preferences, individual nutrition needs, and progress. Notably, the trusted content and guidelines provided by the American Diabetes Association are a key part of the Good Measures Diabetes Prevention Program.

More than one in three U.S. adults have prediabetes, and 15 to 30 percent of those individuals may develop type 2 diabetes within five years if they do not take preventive measures such as losing weight and exercising, according to the CDC.

Source:

https://goodmeasures.com/news

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New diabetes eye supplement to be showcased at Expopharm 2017
New technology-based approach could help identify people at high risk of type 2 diabetes
Type 2 diabetes patients on MDI insulin therapy can benefit from CGM use, study shows
Shorter sleep duration in childhood linked to higher risk of type 2 diabetes
Women with PCOS have higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes, study reveals
Common obesity and diabetes drug could be used as novel way to lower brain pressure
Poor sleep in children linked to development of diabetes later in life
Researchers identify gene variants linked to both type 2 diabetes and CHD risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Measuring breast density

Women start off with breasts that are predominately full of milk-producing glandular tissue (“dense tissue”). That tissue slowly changes to fat as the woman ages with an acceleration in that change over menopause.

Measuring breast density

Gout patient hospitalizations: what’s causing the increase?

We looked at all hospitalizations in patients with gout. The concern is that gout is often considered as a disease of just the joints, specifically of the big toe. Yet, there have been quite a lot of studies that have talked about the many other comorbidities that occur because of hyperuricemia and gout. The idea is that it's not just the crystal deposits in the joint, but other consequences that are happening because of this disease in the rest of the body.

Gout patient hospitalizations: what’s causing the increase?

Intensive Care Medicine

Intensive care medicine is a young specialty that deals with the medical treatment of the sickest patients in the hospital. Intensive care medicine doctors are called intensivists and are expert physicians with special skills in the management of organ failure.

Intensive Care Medicine

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study reveals new opportunities for treatment of Type 2 diabetes