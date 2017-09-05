New research could reduce recurrence of prostate cancer

September 5, 2017

Ground breaking research could reduce the recurrence of prostate cancer in males, a new study in the journal Nature Communications reports.

During this in depth study, an international team of researchers led by British scientists investigated the impact of anti-hormone therapy on samples taken from patients with prostate cancer. Anti-hormone therapy is a commonly prescribed treatment for cancer of the prostate, which helps to reduce the levels of male hormones - that stimulate cancer cells to grow - in the gland.

Researchers discovered that an inadvertent consequence of anti-hormone therapy treatment is the activation of the DNA repair enzyme, PARP. The triggering of PARP enables cancer cells to withstand anti-hormone therapy treatment, causing cells to cultivate and develop into a more aggressive form.

Related Stories

To be effective and reduce recurrence of cancer in the prostate, researchers found that prescribing PARP inhibitors, a drug commonly used in breast cancer, alongside anti-hormone therapy treatment may benefit men with prostate cancer. PARP inhibitors prevent DNA repair causing cancer cells to die rather than repair.

Lead author Dr Mohammad Asim from the University of Surrey, said: "Prostate cancer is a devastating illness with a high death rate. Our exciting discovery will help remedy this and increase chances of survival for the thousands of men who contract the disease every year.

"Our research shows that anti-hormone treatment could be combined with PARP inhibitor to prevent the progression of the disease."

Dr Catherine Pickworth from Cancer Research UK, said: "This early stage study adds to the growing evidence that some men with prostate cancer could benefit from being given PARP inhibitors alongside hormone deprivation treatment.

"The next step is to carry out clinical trials to test if this treatment combination is safe to use in patients and if it helps more men survive the disease."

Prostate cancer is the most common form of cancer in males with over 40,000 cases reported every year in the UK with 25 per cent of cases resulting in death. Latest figures from Prostate Cancer UK has found that 1 in 8 men will get prostate cancer in their lifetime showing the widespread prevalence of the disease. This exciting new discovery offers hope to thousands of males and will limit the recurrence of prostate cancer.

Source:

https://www.surrey.ac.uk/

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers synthesizing new, first-in-class drug to stop growth of ER-positive breast cancer
Motorized molecules driven by light to cut into cancer cells
Study sheds new light on gene fusion in bladder and brain cancer
Study finds low HPV vaccination rates among childhood cancer survivors
New drug shows promise to treat women with estrogen positive metastatic breast cancer
Comprehensive program takes patient care to next level by improving lives of women with ovarian cancer
Existing drug may one day protect premenopausal women from infertility after cancer treatments
Immunotherapy that uses existing cancer drugs in a new way delivers promising results

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Measuring breast density

Women start off with breasts that are predominately full of milk-producing glandular tissue (“dense tissue”). That tissue slowly changes to fat as the woman ages with an acceleration in that change over menopause.

Measuring breast density

Gout patient hospitalizations: what’s causing the increase?

We looked at all hospitalizations in patients with gout. The concern is that gout is often considered as a disease of just the joints, specifically of the big toe. Yet, there have been quite a lot of studies that have talked about the many other comorbidities that occur because of hyperuricemia and gout. The idea is that it's not just the crystal deposits in the joint, but other consequences that are happening because of this disease in the rest of the body.

Gout patient hospitalizations: what’s causing the increase?

Intensive Care Medicine

Intensive care medicine is a young specialty that deals with the medical treatment of the sickest patients in the hospital. Intensive care medicine doctors are called intensivists and are expert physicians with special skills in the management of organ failure.

Intensive Care Medicine

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Smartphone app could be used to screen for pancreatic cancer