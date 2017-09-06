Incidence of cancer in stroke survivors found to be almost twice that of general population

September 6, 2017

Some stroke survivors may have underlying cancer, according to an observational study to be presented at the ESMO 2017 Congress in Madrid.

"Post-mortem studies have suggested that cancer can develop after a stroke, but the magnitude of this association has not been described," said lead author Dr Jacobo Rogado, medical oncology fellow, Hospital de La Princesa, Madrid, Spain. "We conducted a study that would allow us to establish whether this association actually exists and which factors may predict risk."

The researchers reviewed the medical records of all 914 patients admitted from the emergency room to the stroke unit of Hospital de La Princesa between January 2012 and December 2014. A total of 381 patients met the inclusion criteria and were followed for 18 months from the diagnosis of stroke. Demographic and clinical data were collected and compared between those who did, and did not, develop cancer. Variables that were significantly associated with cancer in univariate analysis were then subjected to multivariate analysis.

During the 18-month follow-up, 29 (7.6%) of stroke survivors were diagnosed with cancer, most frequently in the colon, lung and prostate. This was higher than the expected incidence of 17 patients (4.5%), based on statistics for the general population.

The average time from stroke onset to cancer diagnosis was six months. Nearly 45% of cancer diagnoses occurred within the first six months after a stroke diagnosis. Almost two-thirds (62%) of cancer patients presented with metastatic or locally advanced disease.

Multivariate analysis revealed that older age (>76 years), previous diagnosis of cancer, high levels of fibrinogen (>450 mg/dl) and low levels of hemoglobin (<13 g/dl), were associated with cancer.

Rogado said: "We found that the incidence of cancer in stroke survivors was almost twice that of the general population. When cancer was diagnosed it was usually at an advanced stage, and the diagnosis was made within six months after a stroke. This indicates that the cancer was already present when the stroke occurred but there were no symptoms."

Related Stories

"It has been suggested that cancer is a hypercoagulable state in which tumor cells activate the coagulation system," he added. "This could explain our observation of higher fibrinogen in those who were diagnosed with cancer. It may be that the prothrombotic effect of cancer contributed to the strokes."

Rogado said: "Stroke survivors should be followed clinically for the development of cancer in the 18 months after the diagnosis of stroke. This applies particularly to older patients who had cancer previously, or who have high fibrinogen or low levels of hemoglobin."

Commenting on the research for ESMO, Dr Fausto Roila, director of medical oncology, Santa Maria della Misericordia Hospital, Perugia, Italy: "The link between stroke and cancer is an interesting issue that has been previously studied. (2-6) The design of this study has an important limitation, which is the lack of a matched control group; a case-control study would have been more suitable. Moreover, comparing the detected number of incident cases (29) with those observed in a general population (17), the difference is only 12 patients and this could be due to differences in age between the two groups. The general population includes people of all ages, while the case population (patients with stroke) is primarily older patients. Therefore, further studies are needed before a firm association can be established between stroke and cancer."

Source:

http://www.esmo.org/Press-Office/Press-Releases/Some-Stroke-Survivors-May-Have-Underlying-Cancer

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New research could reduce recurrence of prostate cancer
Motorized molecules driven by light to cut into cancer cells
Existing drug may one day protect premenopausal women from infertility after cancer treatments
Prostate cancer screening reduces cancer deaths finds new analysis
Trial confirms standard three-week dosing of chemotherapy as first line treatment in ovarian cancer
Researchers show how brain-computer interface improves motor function in stroke patients
Researchers synthesizing new, first-in-class drug to stop growth of ER-positive breast cancer
Combined DNA and protein 'liquid biopsy' more accurate in identifying early-stage pancreatic cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Testing Service Members for Heat Related Illnesses Before Combat

It is common to think that combat deployment is the most dangerous part of being a warfighter, and in many ways this is correct. However, warfighters need to do many things before they are cleared to deploy to combat zones. Most cases of exertional heat illness (EHI) reported in the U.S. military occur during non-combat activities, such as training regimens, ruck marches, and operational exercises.

Testing Service Members for Heat Related Illnesses Before Combat

Measuring breast density

Women start off with breasts that are predominately full of milk-producing glandular tissue (“dense tissue”). That tissue slowly changes to fat as the woman ages with an acceleration in that change over menopause.

Measuring breast density

Gout patient hospitalizations: what’s causing the increase?

We looked at all hospitalizations in patients with gout. The concern is that gout is often considered as a disease of just the joints, specifically of the big toe. Yet, there have been quite a lot of studies that have talked about the many other comorbidities that occur because of hyperuricemia and gout. The idea is that it's not just the crystal deposits in the joint, but other consequences that are happening because of this disease in the rest of the body.

Gout patient hospitalizations: what’s causing the increase?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Comprehensive program takes patient care to next level by improving lives of women with ovarian cancer