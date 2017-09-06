Scientist receives NIH grant to investigate tumor microenvironment from relatively new context

September 6, 2017

Cancer metastasis – the spread of disease from the original site to a distant organ – remains a major challenge in treating cancer and a main cause of morbidity and mortality. A widely accepted explanation for this process – called "the seed and soil" hypothesis – recognizes the need for the cancer cell or "seed" to travel to a hospitable environment – the "soil".

To understand metastasis, many investigators have focused on the cancer cell– or seed. Yves DeClerck, MD, a pediatrician-scientist at Children's Hospital Los Angeles and co-leader of the Tumor Microenvironment Program at the USC-Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, has studied this topic for his entire career from a slightly different perspective, concentrating on the "soil" or tumor microenvironment. Because of his recognition as a leader in this area, DeClerck was recently awarded $2.2 million from the National Cancer Institute, to investigate the microenvironment from a relatively new context. The study will focus on a newly identified type of messenger -- extracellular vesicles released by cancer cells into their environment. These vesicles, called exosomes, are small sacs shed by tumor cells that contain protein, DNA, RNA and lipids. Exosomes are taken in by other cells and can modify behavior of the receiving cell.

According to DeClerck, healthy cells are typically inhospitable to cancer cells. What causes them to change from foe to friend? "There are different ways that cancer cells communicate with normal cells – causing the change – and one of these ways is through exosomes," said DeClerck, who is a professor of Pediatrics and Biochemistry and Molecular Medicine at the Keck School of Medicine of USC. He also holds the Richard Call Family Endowed Chair in Pediatric Research Innovation at CHLA.

Related Stories

DeClerck's collaborator on the NCI study is David Lyden, MD, of Weill Cornell Medical College, who originally proposed the role of tumor-secreted exosomes in cancer metastasis.

Recently DeClerck, along with collaborators at CHLA and Keck, published on this topic. The first paper, in the Journal of Extracellular Vesicles, describes research conducted during his sabbatical, spent in the lab of co-author Pascale Zimmermann in Marseille, France. His research identified how exosomes, shed by neuroblastoma cells, induce bone marrow mesenchymal progenitor cells to release factors favorable to cancer cells. A subsequent paper, recently published in Cancer Research, describes the mechanisms by which these bone marrow cells – also present in primary tumors – promote the growth of neuroblastoma cells and their resistance to chemotherapy.

"What if you could intervene early and prevent the cancer cell from modifying the bone marrow – keeping it inhospitable to cancer," said DeClerck. "Instead of figuring out how to treat metastatic disease, we could prevent it."

Source:

https://www.chla.org/press-release/investigating-the-mechanisms-metastasis

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Mayo Clinic research clarifies relationship between two genes that fuel neuroblastoma spread
Research team receives NIH grant to develop new way to examine cancer cell metastasis
Prostate cancer cells gain unnatural ability to change shape and spread
Researchers get closer to creating new blood test that can identify breast cancer brain metastasis
Cancer metastases may originate from primary tumor without involving lymph system
Specific drug regimen taken prior to surgery reduces risk of cancer recurrence, study finds
Researchers identify new regulators of brain metastases in lung cancer patients
Study shows how breast cancer cells spread late in disease development

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Measuring breast density

Women start off with breasts that are predominately full of milk-producing glandular tissue (“dense tissue”). That tissue slowly changes to fat as the woman ages with an acceleration in that change over menopause.

Measuring breast density

Gout patient hospitalizations: what’s causing the increase?

We looked at all hospitalizations in patients with gout. The concern is that gout is often considered as a disease of just the joints, specifically of the big toe. Yet, there have been quite a lot of studies that have talked about the many other comorbidities that occur because of hyperuricemia and gout. The idea is that it's not just the crystal deposits in the joint, but other consequences that are happening because of this disease in the rest of the body.

Gout patient hospitalizations: what’s causing the increase?

Intensive Care Medicine

Intensive care medicine is a young specialty that deals with the medical treatment of the sickest patients in the hospital. Intensive care medicine doctors are called intensivists and are expert physicians with special skills in the management of organ failure.

Intensive Care Medicine

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Bone metastasis-targeting drug shows potential as new therapeutic strategy for osteosarcoma