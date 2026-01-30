Characteristic features of bone marrow metastasis from non-hematolymphoid malignancies

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Xia & He Publishing Inc.Jan 30 2026

Background and objectives

Bone marrow metastasis (BMM) from non-hematolymphoid malignancies with resultant cytopenia(s) can mimic primary hematolymphoid disorders. This study aimed to investigate the clinical and pathological characteristics of BMM from non-hematopoietic tumors.

Methods

We conducted a retrospective cohort study of patients diagnosed with BMM by non-hematolymphoid malignancies at our institution over the past 10 years. Demographic and clinical characteristics, histopathological findings of bone marrow, types of metastatic tumors, and prognosis were analyzed.

Results

A total of 54 cases were included. The four most common malignancies with BMM, regardless of gender, were prostatic adenocarcinoma (29.6%), breast carcinoma (25.9%), colorectal adenocarcinoma (5.5%), and lung carcinoma (5.5%). The main clinical and laboratory manifestations were anemia (90.7%), reticulocytosis (80.5%), thrombocytopenia (73.9%), bone pain (55.5%), disseminated intravascular coagulation (39.6%), leukoerythroblastosis (35.3%), and leukopenia (24%). The vast majority (96.3%) of metastatic tumors were identified by morphology alone; however, in approximately 2.7% of cases, immunohistochemistry was required due to subtle morphologic features. In 29.6% (16/54) of patients, BMM was identified prior to or concurrently with other metastatic sites. The median time interval between the initial diagnosis of non-hematolymphoid malignancies and BMM was 29 months. Although patients who received anti-tumor treatment after BMM diagnosis showed significantly improved prognosis (P < 0.01), no significant differences were observed between those treated with immunotherapy versus chemotherapy and/or radiotherapy (P = 0.145).

Conclusions

Prostate and breast carcinomas are the most common malignancies associated with BMM, with anemia, reticulocytosis, and thrombocytopenia being the most frequent clinical manifestations. While our data demonstrate that anti-neoplastic treatments, regardless of regimen, significantly improve overall survival after BMM, no significant survival differences were observed when prostate and breast carcinomas were compared with other types of BMM.

Source:

Xia & He Publishing Inc.

Journal reference:

DOI: 10.14218/JCTP.2025.00009

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Soluble E-cadherin drives brain metastasis in aggressive inflammatory breast cancer
New human-cell bone marrow model offers alternative to animal experiments
Chemotherapy-induced gut changes trigger anti-metastatic immune response
New exercise-sensing pathway offers hope for osteoporosis treatment
New prognostic model improves survival prediction for spinal metastasis patients
Unveiling genetic links between schizophrenia and osteoporosis
Neural pain pathways found to play crucial role in bone fracture healing
Single-cell analysis illuminates myeloma immune landscape

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Local anesthetic lidocaine may mitigate pancreatic cancer metastasis