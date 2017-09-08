Top German University uses Syngene’s G:BOX Chemi XX6 for rapid analysis of genes and proteins

Syngene, a world-leading manufacturer of image analysis solutions, today announced its G:BOX Chemi XX6 multi-application imager is being utilized by scientists at a top University in Germany to speed up analysis of genes and proteins associated with neurodegenerative conditions.

Researchers at the German University are using a G:BOX Chemi XX6 multi-application imager to rapidly detect genotypic changes on fluorescent DNA gels and accurately analyze proteins expressed in human cell lines and animal models of neurodegenerative diseases. To detect changes in protein expression, the scientists are utilizing ECL-based chemiluminescent Western blots. This data is providing information which could help develop safer, more effective immunotherapies to treat incurable neurodegenerative conditions.

The Laboratory Manager at the German University stated:

We have had an older Syngene gel doc system in our lab for many years, which we use for visualizing DNA on our genotyping gels. We are very happy with its performance but this system cannot analyze chemiluminescent Western blots. This meant we were spending many hours developing X-ray film of our Westerns and it was difficult, as well as time consuming trying to quantify protein amounts.

The Laboratory Manager continued:

We upgraded to the newer G:BOX Chemi XX6 in 2016 because we like how quick and easy the Syngene imaging software is to use. The system is now being used daily by 10 researchers and we’re analyzing our Western blot results much faster than when we were using X-ray film. The other benefits are that we have confidence in the protein quantification results we’re obtaining and we can store images which we can use directly in publications so we’re very happy with our G:BOX Chemi XX6 system.

“We’re proud to hear that this major German University has installed a second Syngene imaging system to accelerate their research in neurodegenerative diseases,” states Dr Martin Biggs, Sales Manager at Syngene. “Their choice of a G:BOX Chemi XX6 for use by so many different researchers demonstrates how robust and easy to use this technology is for producing accurate protein expression and genotyping results.”