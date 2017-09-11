Study: Chemoradiation should remain standard treatment for locally advanced cervical cancer

September 11, 2017

A 14-year randomized trial in more than 600 patients has concluded that chemoradiation should remain the standard treatment for patients with locally advanced cervical cancer. The findings are reported today at the ESMO 2017 Congress in Madrid. The trial demonstrated no improved disease-free survival with neoadjuvant chemotherapy followed by surgery.

Chemoradiation, which refers to radiation delivered simultaneously with cisplatin-based chemotherapy, has been the standard treatment for patients with locally advanced cervical cancer since 1999 when it was shown to improve outcomes compared to radiation alone.

"Even with chemoradiation some patients relapse and die of their disease so there is a need for better treatments," said first author Dr Sudeep Gupta, Medical Oncologist, Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai, India. "Previous trials have found that neoadjuvant chemotherapy followed by surgery results in superior outcomes compared to radiation alone, but no trial has tested this strategy against standard treatment with chemoradiation."

This trial examined whether neoadjuvant chemotherapy followed by surgical removal of the tumor could improve outcomes in patients with locally advanced cervical cancer compared to standard treatment with chemoradiation.

The trial included 633 patients with stage IB2, IIA or IIB squamous cell cervical cancer who were randomized to either neoadjuvant chemotherapy (paclitaxel and carboplatin) followed by radical hysterectomy or chemoradiation (standard pelvic radiation plus cisplatin). The primary endpoint was disease-free survival which was defined as survival without relapse or death due to cancer.

After a median follow-up of 58.5 months, the primary endpoint occurred in 30% of patients in the chemotherapy/surgery group and 23% of patients in the chemoradiation group. The corresponding five-year disease-free survival rates were 69.3% in the chemotherapy/surgery group and 76.7% in the chemoradiation group (p = 0.038).

"We found the reverse of our hypothesis was true," said Gupta. "Patients who received chemotherapy followed by surgery were less likely to be alive and disease free at five years than those who received standard treatment with chemoradiation."

Related Stories

When the researchers included death due to any cause in the definition of disease-free survival, they found no significant difference between the two treatment groups although there was a trend towards increased disease-free survival with chemoradiation. There was no statistically significant difference in overall survival between the two groups.

Gupta said: "Chemoradiation should continue to be the standard treatment for patients with locally advanced cervical cancer."

Commenting on the results for ESMO, Dr Sandro Pignata, Director, Uro-Gynaecological Department, Istituto Nazionale Tumori IRCCS "Foundation G. Pascale", Naples, Italy, said: "This is the first direct comparison between these two strategies and it shows that chemoradiation should remain the standard treatment."

"Cervical cancer is caused by infection with human papilloma virus (HPV) and can be prevented with vaccination and screening," he continued. "As a result, the incidence of locally advanced cervical cancer is decreasing in Europe but is still high in developing countries, where modern radiation therapy may not be available. In these situations, neoadjuvant chemotherapy followed by surgery may still be the best option."

Pignata pointed out that an ongoing European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) trial will be the second study comparing chemoradiation with neoadjuvant chemotherapy followed by surgery. He said: "When the EORTC trial has completed, a combined analysis of the two studies may provide further insights into the most effective treatment for locally advanced cervical cancer."

Source:

http://www.esmo.org/Press-Office/Press-Releases/Study-Confirms-Chemoradiation-is-Best-Treatment-for-Locally-Advanced-Cervical-Cancer

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Colorectal cancer risk lowered by whole grains but increased by processed meats, says study
Prostate cancer screening reduces cancer deaths finds new analysis
Research: Alcohol industry misrepresenting evidence about alcohol-related cancer risk
Zika virus may one day be effective treatment for deadly brain cancer
Zika virus found to specifically kill glioblastoma brain cancer cells
Controlling zinc transporter levels could be effective plan to combat pancreatic cancer, other diseases
New research could reduce recurrence of prostate cancer
Myriad Genetics introduces new precision medicine tool to enhance myRisk Hereditary Cancer test

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Seeing the full picture, real-time analysis of live-cells

Every cell is a miniature factory taking in raw material (extracellular signals) and processing it to produce something (a biological response). But unlike a factory that can be easily tweaked to run at steady-state and look the same from day to day, cells are dynamic.

Seeing the full picture, real-time analysis of live-cells

Differentiating sepsis and systemic inflammatory response syndrome using biomarkers

Firstly, it is necessary to make a distinction between systemic inflammation and Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (SIRS). SIRS consists of changes in clinical signs including an abnormal body temperature, increased heart rate, increased respiratory rate, an abnormal white cell count (either decreased or elevated), or an increase in band neutrophils.

Differentiating sepsis and systemic inflammatory response syndrome using biomarkers

Testing Service Members for Heat Related Illnesses Before Combat

It is common to think that combat deployment is the most dangerous part of being a warfighter, and in many ways this is correct. However, warfighters need to do many things before they are cleared to deploy to combat zones. Most cases of exertional heat illness (EHI) reported in the U.S. military occur during non-combat activities, such as training regimens, ruck marches, and operational exercises.

Testing Service Members for Heat Related Illnesses Before Combat

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers reveal new approach to precisely identify and treat prostate cancer