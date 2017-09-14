Alcohol use linked to higher risk for road-traffic injury in Latin America and the Caribbean

September 14, 2017

Road-traffic injuries (RTIs), which are often fatal, are regrettable consequences of modern transportation. According to the World Health Organization, low- and middle-income countries have road-traffic fatality rates that are double those of high-income countries. It is well established that drinking alcohol increases the risk of a traffic crash. This study examined the role that alcohol plays in the risk of RTIs in 10 countries located in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Related Stories

Researchers analyzed data previously collected on 1,119 (817 males, 302 females) RTI patients arriving at 16 emergency departments (EDs) in Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Guyana, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama and Trinidad & Tobago between 2001 and 2015. Particular attention was paid to reports of alcohol consumption during the six hours prior to the RTI.

In the countries examined, one of every five injury patients visited an ED as a result of an RTI, and one in every six RTI patients had consumed alcohol during the six hours prior to the accident. The presence of alcohol increased risk among drivers and non-drivers alike. More specifically, the likelihood of an RTI after any drinking was five times higher than not drinking, and the more a person drank the higher the risk. Each drink increased the risk of an RTI by 13 percent. Alcohol use prior to an RTI was responsible for 14 percent of all RTIs, varying from 7 percent for females to 19 percent for passenger injury. The authors recommend measures to reduce alcohol consumption among drivers, passengers and pedestrians, including routine screening and brief interventions in pertinent health services.

Source:

http://www.rsoa.org/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags:

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Energy drinks among youth paving way for cocaine addictions later finds new study
Scorched earth ! Report paints grim outlook for global population, heatwaves
Drinking alcohol after learning could help recall information better, study says
Evidence for possible impacts of light alcohol consumption during pregnancy is “surprisingly limited,” study reveals
Moderate alcohol consumption and diabetes – benefits are found in new study
Cannabis use during adolescence linked to greater risk of illegal substance abuse in early adulthood
Care for children with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder to be expanded following new QLD funding
Alcohol related cancer risks underplayed by industry says new research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

There are three kinds of problem – though we do not have any reliable quantitative data to know how common they are. Firstly, there is sometimes a delay in making an asthma diagnosis in people who have asthma – this is less common than in the past, but it still happens.

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

Consolidated beer analysis on single, integrated platform

Jules Wyss is the head of the quality assurance laboratory at the largest brewery in Switzerland, the Feldschlösschen brewery in Rheinfelden. The master brewer and beverage technologist helped to set up the QA lab from 1991 onward.

Consolidated beer analysis on single, integrated platform

Optical microscopy resolution revolution

I will talk about the simple but fundamental idea that allowed breaking the diffraction barrier in fluorescence microscopy as well as about MINFLUX nanoscopy, the latest development in the field that for the first time provides true molecular resolution with visible light and standard objective lenses.

Optical microscopy resolution revolution
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Alcohol use on the rise in U.S.