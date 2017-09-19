Pregnant smokers more likely to quit if they learn to manage negative emotions, study shows

September 19, 2017

A new study by scientists in the University at Buffalo's Research Institute on Addictions has shown that pregnant smokers are more likely to quit if they can learn to manage negative emotions that lead to smoking.

Smoking during pregnancy is a matter of serious concern, says Clara Bradizza, PhD, senior research scientist at RIA.

"It's well-documented that smoking cigarettes while pregnant leads to a range of negative health effects on fetuses, including increased risk of low birth weight and preterm delivery, and greater rates of asthma and learning disabilities," she says.

The research involved 70 pregnant women who wanted to quit smoking and reported smoking in response to stress, anger and anxiety. "These women use smoking as a way to manage their negative feelings," Bradizza says. "Many experience poverty, insecure housing and unemployment, along with the stress of pregnancy, which increases negative emotions. All these factors make it more difficult to quit."

Related Stories

Half of the women took part in a smoking cessation program consisting of emotion regulation treatment (ERT) combined with standard cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), while the others received CBT and a control treatment consisting of health and lifestyle education.

"ERT is an exposure-based therapy where counselors help participants imagine stressful situations that elicit strong urges or cravings to smoke, and then allow them to experience these feelings in session, without smoking. The women were also taught mindfulness skills and effective ways to cope with urges to smoke," Bradizza says.

The women who took part in the ERT program showed significantly higher rates of smoking cessation, with 23 percent remaining smoke-free two months after beginning ERT treatment, compared to none in the control group. They also reported feeling more confident they could remain abstinent from smoking. In addition, the women in the ERT program who did not quit smoking showed improvement, as they smoked less than half the number of cigarettes daily as those in the control group.

Because smoking cessation medications such as Chantix (varenicline) are not recommended for use in pregnancy, there is a greater reliance on behavioral treatments to help pregnant smokers quit. Bradizza plans a larger trial of the ERT program to help further develop a new approach that is critically needed to help pregnant women quit.

Source:

http://www.buffalo.edu/news/releases/2017/09/023.html

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Studies reveal link between autism and severe maternal infection during pregnancy
Pregnant women with endometriosis have greater risk for complications during pregnancy and delivery
Human cell-based methods could better identify asthma-causing chemicals, research suggests
Female cancer survivors have higher risks of poor pregnancy outcomes, study finds
Evidence for possible impacts of light alcohol consumption during pregnancy is “surprisingly limited,” study reveals
Teenagers who use e-cigarettes double their risk for smoking tobacco cigarettes
Research finds postpartum depressive symptoms in 45% of parents when newborns leave NICU
Study shows how regular exercise, stress reduction could lead to better health in lupus patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Pittcon is an analytical conference, so naturally my talk will be about analytical chemistry and how analytical chemistry will become increasingly important in delivering healthcare solutions, not only for rich people, but also, hopefully, for poor people across the world.

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Reducing mental health disparities through online therapy

For many years, I was a psychologist at a very large US university mental health center and we constantly had more people seeking help than we could possibly accommodate. That is a ubiquitous problem across lots of sectors, including community mental health and private practice in any rural area.

Reducing mental health disparities through online therapy

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

There are three kinds of problem – though we do not have any reliable quantitative data to know how common they are. Firstly, there is sometimes a delay in making an asthma diagnosis in people who have asthma – this is less common than in the past, but it still happens.

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Pharmaceutical compound from leaves of coralberry may help combat asthma