New nonpharmacological approach leads to reduction of cognitive fatigue in MS patients

September 20, 2017

A recent article by MS researchers describes a new nonpharmacological approach to reduce cognitive fatigue, a disabling symptom reported by as many as 90% of individuals with multiple sclerosis (MS). Using functional neuroimaging, they demonstrated that the prospect of monetary reward stimulates the fronto-striatal network, resulting in the reduction of cognitive fatigue in individuals with MS and healthy controls. This is the first study to demonstrate this effect in an MS population.

The article, "Fronto-striatal network activation leads to less fatigue in multiple sclerosis" was published online on June 19, 2017, in Multiple Sclerosis Journal (doi:10.1177/135248517717087). The authors are, Ekaterina Dobryakova, PhD, Angela Spirou, MS, Nancy Chiaravalloti, PhD, Helen Genova, PhD, Glenn Wylie, DPhil, and John DeLuca, PhD, of Kessler Foundation, and Hanneke Hulst, PhD, of VU University Medical Center, Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The article link: http://tinyurl.com/y7ct7yrs

Related Stories

Studies show that the fronto-striatal network is involved in cognitive fatigue, which can be modulated by both pharmacological and non pharmacological interventions. In this study, investigators examined the effects of a nonpharmacological intervention in 14 healthy controls and 19 individuals with MS. All participants underwent functional MRI while performing a gambling task. They were tested under two conditions: 'outcome' and 'no outcome'. For the outcome condition, they were offered the opportunity to win a monetary reward; for the no outcome condition, no reward was offered.

"We found significant differences in activation between the two conditions in both groups," said Dr. Dobryakova, the lead author. "With the outcome condition, significant activation of the frontostriatal network was associated with significant reduction in fatigue, suggesting that behavioral interventions that motivate individuals to reach a particular goal may be an effective approach to reducing fatigue. These findings show that there's potential for treating cognitive fatigue in MS with noninvasive interventions that provide a goal, such as winning money (as in the current study), for example, or achieving a good score on a test."

Dr. Dobryakova, a research scientist at Kessler Foundation, was a recipient of a 2016 Switzer Research Fellowship by the National Institute on Disability, Independent Living and Rehabilitation Research (NIDILRR), and a 2015 Independent Investigator Grant from the National MS Society.​

Source:

http://www.kesslerfoundation.org/content/kessler-study-shows-behavioral-approach-reduces-cognitive-fatigue-multiple-sclerosis

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Physical activity linked to reduced fatigue, better cognitive function in cancer survivors
Guided self-help approach to exercise may benefit chronic fatigue patients
Human gut microbe may help treat autoimmune diseases, say researchers
Scientists discover markers for progressive multiple sclerosis
Michigan Medicine researchers receive $3.5m to combat fatigue in MS patients
Self-help intervention may be useful as initial treatment to manage symptoms of chronic fatigue syndrome
Resistance training may have protective effect on the brain in multiple sclerosis patients
New 3D display could solve eye fatigue problems of  AR and VR devices

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Pittcon is an analytical conference, so naturally my talk will be about analytical chemistry and how analytical chemistry will become increasingly important in delivering healthcare solutions, not only for rich people, but also, hopefully, for poor people across the world.

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Reducing mental health disparities through online therapy

For many years, I was a psychologist at a very large US university mental health center and we constantly had more people seeking help than we could possibly accommodate. That is a ubiquitous problem across lots of sectors, including community mental health and private practice in any rural area.

Reducing mental health disparities through online therapy

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

There are three kinds of problem – though we do not have any reliable quantitative data to know how common they are. Firstly, there is sometimes a delay in making an asthma diagnosis in people who have asthma – this is less common than in the past, but it still happens.

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Blood vitamin D levels could help predict multiple sclerosis risk