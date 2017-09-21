Forgotten strands of DNA induce 'big bang' of immune cell development

September 21, 2017

Intricate human physiological features such as the immune system require exquisite formation and timing to develop properly. Genetic elements must be activated at just the right moment, across vast distances of genomic space.

"Promoter" areas, locations where genes begin to be expressed, must be paired precisely with "enhancer" clusters, where cells mature to a targeted function. Faraway promoters must be brought in proximity with their enhancer counterparts, but how do they come together? When these elements are not in sync, diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma can result. How does this work?

Biologists at the University of California San Diego believe they have the answer.

Calling it the "big bang" of immune cell development, the researchers made their discovery within previously overlooked stretches of DNA located between genes. The results, published in the September 21 edition of the journal Cell, were led by Takeshi Isoda in Cornelis Murre's laboratory in UC San Diego's Division of Biological Sciences.

Through genomic studies and genetic experiments in mice, the scientists found that the ignored areas, known as "non-coding" DNA, activate a change in the 3D structure of DNA that brings promoters and enhancers together with stunning accuracy. Murre describes the mechanism as somewhat like a stiff wire-;with enhancers and promoters on either end-;that's bended together into a loop and anchored in place. Enhancers and promoters, once distantly separated, are now repositioned in close proximity to initiate the development of immune system building blocks known as T cells.

Related Stories

"Nature is so clever. We think of the genome as an unstructured strand but in fact what we are seeing is a highly structured and meaningful design," said Murre. "The process of architecture remodeling we've described allows the enhancer and promoter to find each other in 3D space at precisely the right time. The beauty is that it's all very carefully orchestrated. We have seen one example but there are likely many others all occurring at the same time when cells are moving along the developmental pathway–that's kind of amazing."

While Murre and his colleagues concentrated on T cells, they believe this mechanism may be unfolding throughout the animal and plant kingdoms.

When the mechanism fails, T cell development falters and diseases such as lymphoma and leukemia result. Murre says the results show how the forgotten strands of DNA suppress the development of leukemia and lymphoma.

"The implications of these results are not only how normal T cells develop, but that tumor suppression is regulated through this mechanism, at least in part," said Murre. "Ultimately we may be able to fix mutations associated with disease and these forgotten strands of DNA."

Source:

http://ucsdnews.ucsd.edu/pressrelease/locking-down-the-big-bang-of-immune-cells

Posted in: Cell Biology | Genomics | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Disrupting DNA loops could be potential strategy to reduce tumor proliferation
Papua New Guinean genetic diversity of populations intrigues scientists
BC Platforms introduces new resource that enables integrated analytics of genomic and clinical data
Research could lead to improvements in treating diseases caused by mutations in genes
DNA robot sorts molecules without external input
BWH researchers identify new rare genetic cause of peritoneal mesothelioma
New man-made antioxidant could help improve success rates of cell-based therapies
Leeds Teaching Hospitals to introduce private stem cell collection and storage option for patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Neurohistology: how whole slide scanning impacts workflow

Leveraging the mass production benefit that MultiBrain® technology brings to neurohistology, NSA can accelerate the R&D preclinical and safety assessment processes many fold and perform them less expensively. This results in faster times for a potential drug to move from R&D to clinical trials and sooner for use in people.

Neurohistology: how whole slide scanning impacts workflow

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Pittcon is an analytical conference, so naturally my talk will be about analytical chemistry and how analytical chemistry will become increasingly important in delivering healthcare solutions, not only for rich people, but also, hopefully, for poor people across the world.

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers identify new genetic test to help predict cancer recurrence