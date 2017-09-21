Trusted messages proved essential to counter misperceptions during Ebola epidemic

September 21, 2017

Utilizing messages focused on images created by local artists and written information communicated through local dialects proved essential to counter misperceptions during the Ebola epidemic in Sierra Leone, according to a study conducted in part by Muriel J. Harris, Ph.D., associate professor, University of Louisville School of Public Health and Information Sciences, Department of Health Promotion and Behavior Sciences.

Targeted on two Ebola 'hotspots' in Sierra Leone, urban Freetown and the rural Bombali district, the study involved engaging the community in the development of Ebola messaging to address common concerns about the disease.

Related Stories

Harris, who collaborated on the project in 2014 through her work with principal investigator John Kinsman, Ph.D., Umea University, and the Centre for Health and Research Training, Sierra Leone (CHaRT-SL), says health officials realized the top-down messaging strategy wasn't working.

New communication needed to be developed around numerous concerns, including the perception of disrespectful treatment of Ebola victims and bereaved families by burial teams; fear of ambulances with regard to driver competency and air flow within the vehicles; and fear over the use of chlorine procedures within ambulances and of use by burial teams.

To ensure their findings were utilized and implemented appropriately, the researchers recommended using trusted messengers to engage in two-way communication and assigning appropriate officials to listen to community concerns during an outbreak. A report was then presented to the Ministry of Health.

"The recommendations could be far-reaching as they represent an evidence-based approach to message development and implementation during public health emergencies, including other infectious disease outbreaks," Harris said.

Harris helped design the study methodology and also took part in final data analysis. The article, "Development of a set of community-informed Ebola messages for Sierra Leone," published recently in PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases.

Source:

https://louisville.edu/sphis/news/trusted-messages-key-to-counter-community-concerns-during-disease-outbreak

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New set of research priorities identified to support tobacco control
Hepatitis A outbreak among population of San Diego
Sex-until-after-marriage programs in the United States have been ineffective study shows
Pork products associated with carrying hepatitis E virus in Britain
Women with a medical history of breast or ovarian cancer often fail to test for inherited genetic changes
10 percent of 50-year-old men have a heart of a 60-year-old
Lowering nicotine levels, use of e-cigarettes and raising cigarette prices associated with smoking cessation
Alcohol related cancer risks underplayed by industry says new research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Neurohistology: how whole slide scanning impacts workflow

Leveraging the mass production benefit that MultiBrain® technology brings to neurohistology, NSA can accelerate the R&D preclinical and safety assessment processes many fold and perform them less expensively. This results in faster times for a potential drug to move from R&D to clinical trials and sooner for use in people.

Neurohistology: how whole slide scanning impacts workflow

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Pittcon is an analytical conference, so naturally my talk will be about analytical chemistry and how analytical chemistry will become increasingly important in delivering healthcare solutions, not only for rich people, but also, hopefully, for poor people across the world.

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
A 10 minute brisk walk each day is all is needed to reduce risk of early death by 15%