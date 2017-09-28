Amazon Filters introduces corrosion-resistant filter housings for API manufacturing

September 28, 2017

Amazon Filters is a leading manufacturer of bespoke filter housings and high-performance filter media used in the manufacture of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API's) - vital building blocks for producing final pharmaceutical products.

Manufacturing high quality API’s is critical if the final product is to meet its specification. Amazon Filters has extensive experience in all areas of the API process, from initial filtration of raw chemicals and solvents, through purification of the compound using carbon, to fine particulate control of the finished API.

Related Stories

Highly corrosive chemicals such as concentrated acids are often used in API manufacturing which places great demands on both filter media and filter housings. Traditionally API manufacturers have required specialized filter housings such as those manufactured with an internal coating or made from exotic materials such as Alloy 22. While both these anti-corrosion options are available from Amazon Filters, neither is ideal. Coatings are prone to mechanical damage and nickel alloys have limited resistance to corrosion by acids, particularly concentrated Hydrochloric acid.

Amazon Filters has introduced two unique filter housings to cope with these difficult applications, one using Tantalum metal deposition and the second being an all PTFE construction, both exhibit exceptional resistance to corrosive chemical damage.

Drawing upon its extensive experience of serving the pharmaceutical industry - Amazon Filters is also able to recommend the most appropriate filter to offer compatibility with the diverse range of chemicals and solvents used in API manufacturing. For API manufacturing processes which involve aggressive media (such as concentrated acids) or high temperature the Amazon Filters range of SupaPore cartridges can be supplied in Halar, PTFE or combinations of these materials to suit almost all pharmaceutical fluids. These cartridges, manufactured in the UK, are available with ratings as fine as 0.1µm and up to over 100µm, so are suitable for all API particle control applications.

Source:

https://www.amazonfilters.com/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Experts advise new measures to combat antimicrobial resistance
Shaping the future of oncology treatment
Nanomedical Diagnostics introduces new NTA biosensor for faster, reliable characterization of proteins
Developing software for cell and gene therapy supply chain tracking
Cherwell releases quick guide on cleanroom decontamination
New diabetes eye supplement to be showcased at Expopharm 2017
Avantor opens new state-of-the-art Innovation Center in Bridgewater, New Jersey
Tunable Resistive Pulse Sensing (TRPS) to accurately characterize nano and microscopic particles

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Neurohistology: how whole slide scanning impacts workflow

Leveraging the mass production benefit that MultiBrain® technology brings to neurohistology, NSA can accelerate the R&D preclinical and safety assessment processes many fold and perform them less expensively. This results in faster times for a potential drug to move from R&D to clinical trials and sooner for use in people.

Neurohistology: how whole slide scanning impacts workflow

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Pittcon is an analytical conference, so naturally my talk will be about analytical chemistry and how analytical chemistry will become increasingly important in delivering healthcare solutions, not only for rich people, but also, hopefully, for poor people across the world.

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Cherwell confirms continued support for PHSS Annual Conference 2017