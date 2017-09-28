Delayed diagnosis of heart disease in women may contribute to differences in treatment

September 28, 2017

Women with heart disease typically receive less complete surgical revascularization with arterial grafts than men do, but not because of gender bias. Instead, factors such as delayed diagnosis of coronary artery disease (CAD) in women may contribute to the differences in treatment, according to a new study published online today in The Annals of Thoracic Surgery.

"It appears that by the time women present with heart disease, they are slightly older and may be facing more comorbidities such as obesity and diabetes," said senior author Fraser D. Rubens, MD, of the University of Ottawa Heart Institute in Canada. "As a consequence, these higher operative risks may preclude women from undergoing the more complex multiple arterial revascularization procedures that men receive."

Using the Ottawa Heart Institute database, Dr. Rubens, along with Habib Jabagi, MD, and other colleagues, analyzed data from 19,557 patients who underwent coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) between January 1990 and March 2015. Using 45 pretreatment variables, they narrowed the group to 1,254 patients (627 men and 627 women) who had similar characteristics so that they could test for differences between the two groups.

After correcting for various patient factors such as age, body weight, and diabetes, the researchers found no difference in the percentages of bilateral internal thoracic artery and radial artery use between men and women; the bilateral internal thoracic artery was used in 31.9% of men and 30.1% of women, while the radial artery was used in 44.5% of men and 44.1% of women. However, significantly fewer women received three arterial grafts when compared with men (7.3% vs. 10.5%).

"Most clinicians assume correctly that women are less likely to receive multiple arterial revascularization, but they tend to believe that this is solely on the basis of a gender bias," said Dr. Rubens. "The current study shows that gender does not play a significant role in this decision. There is no reason that, when adjusted for all risk factors, the degree of multiple arterial revascularization in women should be any different than what men receive."

Related Stories

According to the researchers, women with CAD are at a significant disadvantage compared with men because they do not consistently receive the same intensive, invasive evaluation and treatment as men. Men receive greater access to effective cardiac treatments, including medications and revascularization, while women remain undiagnosed for many years.

The researchers explained that one reason for delayed diagnosis may be that current testing strategies, such as exercise treadmills, are "notoriously insensitive and nonspecific in women." Newer diagnostic tests, such as coronary computed tomography (CT) and myocardial perfusion imaging, may address the limitations and allow doctors to better diagnose severe coronary disease in women, allowing for earlier and more complex interventions. In addition, they pointed to a "protective effect" from estrogen that may delay the onset of the disease.

"With earlier diagnoses, women could be referred for revascularization as healthier surgical candidates, affording them the opportunity of complete arterial revascularization strategies with better postoperative outcomes," said Dr. Rubens. "This study has given us the confidence to continue educating surgeons on the feasibility of multiple arterial revascularization and to ensure that this choice of surgical strategy be based on patient risk profiles and not solely on gender."

Source:

http://www.sts.org/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Preeclampsia may permanently change blood vessels to increase heart disease risk
LSUHealthNO to examine effectiveness of novel drug designed for heart muscle regeneration
Beta blockers offer no additional benefit for heart attack patients who take other drugs
New device can monitor mitochondria in the heart to predict cardiac arrest
NIH grant supports temple researchers' exploration of stem cell-based treatments for heart repair
Study reveals impact of changes in temperature, air pressure on heart failure patients
Encapsulating stem cells in nanogel could help repair damage to the heart
Cancer patients less likely to receive evidence-based treatments for heart attack

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Neurohistology: how whole slide scanning impacts workflow

Leveraging the mass production benefit that MultiBrain® technology brings to neurohistology, NSA can accelerate the R&D preclinical and safety assessment processes many fold and perform them less expensively. This results in faster times for a potential drug to move from R&D to clinical trials and sooner for use in people.

Neurohistology: how whole slide scanning impacts workflow

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Pittcon is an analytical conference, so naturally my talk will be about analytical chemistry and how analytical chemistry will become increasingly important in delivering healthcare solutions, not only for rich people, but also, hopefully, for poor people across the world.

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Heart failure more likely in elderly with low vitamin D levels, study shows