New book provides in-depth look at communication disorders affecting older adults

September 28, 2017

Four professors in the College of Health Professions (CHP) at Wichita State have contributed to a new book, "Communication Disorders in Aging." The book provides an in-depth look at communication disorders affecting older adults and their daily lives.

Communication Sciences and Disorders (CSD) Professor Ray Hull was the editor and wrote six chapters of the book. Several leading experts from across the U.S., including three CHP professors, contributed chapters:

Related Stories

  • Julie Scherz, CSD chair and associate professor – "Aphasia and Related Disorders in Older Adulthood"
  • LaDonna Hale, physician assistant professor – "Effects of Medications on Communication in Older Adulthood"
  • Tony DiLollo, CSD professor – "Counseling With Communicatively Impaired Older Adults and Their Families"

Hull says to-date this is the only published book that covers the important topic of older adult communication disorders. It also focuses on aspects of aging that have an impact on caring services and strategies.

"It can be used as a student textbook or as an informational source for a broad range of health services professionals who serve older adults," says Hull. "It is also a wonderful resource for family members and significant others who, in one way or another, serve older adults who possess disorders of communication."

"Communication Disorders in Aging" was released in June and is available through Plural Publishing and Amazon.​

Source:

http://www.wichita.edu/

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags:

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Neurohistology: how whole slide scanning impacts workflow

Leveraging the mass production benefit that MultiBrain® technology brings to neurohistology, NSA can accelerate the R&D preclinical and safety assessment processes many fold and perform them less expensively. This results in faster times for a potential drug to move from R&D to clinical trials and sooner for use in people.

Neurohistology: how whole slide scanning impacts workflow

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Pittcon is an analytical conference, so naturally my talk will be about analytical chemistry and how analytical chemistry will become increasingly important in delivering healthcare solutions, not only for rich people, but also, hopefully, for poor people across the world.

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »