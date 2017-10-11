Expert report provides new insight into nature of mental illness

October 11, 2017

A week after the government announced its review of mental health legislation, an expert report published by the British Psychological Society's Division of Clinical Psychology on Friday 13 October challenges received wisdom about the nature of mental illness.

The report, Understanding Psychosis and Schizophrenia: Why people sometimes hear voices, believe things that others find strange or appear out of touch with reality, and what can help, has been written by a group of eminent clinical psychologists drawn from eight universities and six NHS trusts, together with people who have themselves experienced psychosis. It provides an accessible overview of the current state of knowledge, and its conclusions have profound implications both for the way we understand 'mental illness' and for the future of mental health services.

Many people believe that schizophrenia is a frightening brain disease that makes people unpredictable and potentially violent, and can only be controlled by medication. However this report - a revised version of one published in 2014 by the British Psychological Society's Division of Clinical Psychology - suggests that this view is false.

Instead, the report says:

* The problems we think of as 'psychosis' - hearing voices, believing things that others find strange, or appearing out of touch with reality - can be understood in the same way as other psychological problems such as anxiety or shyness.

* Thinking of them as an illness is only one way of thinking about them, and not one that is shared by everyone or by all cultures.

* They are often partly or wholly a reaction to the things that can happen in our lives - abuse, bullying, homelessness or racism.

Related Stories

* People who experience these problems are rarely violent. However, unhelpful stereotypes can lead to people getting a poor deal from police and mental health services. If you are black you are particularly at risk. For example, mental health services detain nearly four times as many black people as white people every year.

* No one can tell for sure what has caused a particular person's problems. The only way is to sit down with them and try and work it out.

* Accordingly, mental health workers should not insist that people see themselves as ill. Some prefer to think of their problems as, for example, an aspect of their personality which sometimes gets them into trouble but which they would not want to be without.

* We need to invest much more in prevention by attending to the way we treat each other in our society. In particular, we need to address poverty, racism and homelessness as well as childhood abuse, neglect and bullying.. Concentrating resources only on treating existing problems is like mopping the floor but ignoring the source of a leak.

The report's editor Anne Cooke from Canterbury Christ Church University said:

"We are delighted to launch the revised version of this important report. The amendments address the specific issues experienced by people from black and minority ethnic communities in relation to psychosis, and also the relationship between psychosis and social inequality more generally."

Source:

http://www.bps.org.uk/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

UM SOM study finds intriguing relationship between sleep, cognition and kynurenine compound
Researchers find gaps in knowledge about causes of symptoms in dementia patients
Study: Gene linked to schizophrenia risk controls early neurodevelopment
Study reveals marijuana's potential effects in individuals at high risk for psychotic disorder
Study finds brain chemical elevations in young people experiencing first episode of psychosis
First-of-its-kind study compares long-term weight gain across different psychotic disorders
Reducing mental health disparities through online therapy
Tulane researchers explore Shox2 protein’s potential link to epilepsy, autism and schizophrenia

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Freezing Point Osmometry in Life Science Applications

Osmometry is a method to determine a sample´s osmolality. This is the total number of osmotically active particles solved in a solution. These particles influence the colligative properties of the solution, which include the boiling and freezing point but also the vapor pressure for instance.

Freezing Point Osmometry in Life Science Applications

Transitioning to automated liquid handling

We are working in the field of biomedical engineering and our specific focus is on the development of biohybrid medical systems or biohybrid implants. That means we combine a technical structure with a biological function to make medical systems and implants performing better.

Transitioning to automated liquid handling

Benefits of Biomarkers in Colorectal Cancer Treatment

Biomarkers fall into different categories: diagnostic biomarkers, are used to identify a disease; prognostic biomarkers, help clinicians to determine, for example, whether you're more likely to die or have problems with a disease; and there are some that can be used to inform treatment, to determine whether one therapy would be more successful than another.

Benefits of Biomarkers in Colorectal Cancer Treatment
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Web-based therapies increase likelihood of people with severe mental illness finding work