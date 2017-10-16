Wake Forest Baptist scientists win grant to develop more effective treatments for brain cancer

October 16, 2017

Glioblastoma is the most aggressive cancer that originates in the brain. Current therapies can slow the disease, but more often than not can't cure it.

However, thanks to a $9.2 million grant from the National Cancer Institute, scientists at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center will continue working to develop new, more effective treatments and delivery systems to attack this difficult to manage form of cancer.

"One of the major obstacles to glioblastoma treatment is the accessibility of the tumors to drugs because of the blood-brain and blood-brain tumor barriers," said the principal investigator of the study, Waldemar Debinski, M.D., Ph.D., professor of cancer biology, radiation oncology and microbiology and immunology at Wake Forest Baptist.

Related Stories

"In addition, a surgical approach is often hampered by the inability to fully visualize tumor cells that have migrated away from the tumor and remove them surgically without potentially damaging vital areas of the brain."

Debinski, director of the Brain Tumor Center of Excellence at Wake Forest Baptist, pioneered a method to destroy malignant brain tumor cells without harming healthy cells.

The goal of the five-year grant is to use clinically relevant models to develop the next generation of molecularly targeted drugs to directly attack the tumor mass and cancer cells in surrounding areas where they may have infiltrated. The team also is designing new drug delivery systems to increase access to the tumors by directly accessing the tumor and its vicinities or by disrupting the blood-brain and blood-brain tumor barriers to enhance the therapeutic efficacy of novel drugs, Debenski said.

Source:

http://www.wakehealth.edu/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Scientists identify brain-wave patterns of explicit and implicit learning
Newly discovered compound causes cancer cell death, whilst sparing healthy cells
Clinical trial tests frankincense as potential breast, colon cancer treatment
Cholesterol byproduct acts on specific immune cells to facilitate breast cancer spread
CUMC researchers discover ‘cell of origin’ for esophageal cancer
Research aims to raise awareness of higher rate of testicular cancer in patients with DS
Exposure to environmental chemicals linked to development of breast cancer
Breakthrough discovery reveals positive correlation between sugar and cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Freezing Point Osmometry in Life Science Applications

Osmometry is a method to determine a sample´s osmolality. This is the total number of osmotically active particles solved in a solution. These particles influence the colligative properties of the solution, which include the boiling and freezing point but also the vapor pressure for instance.

Freezing Point Osmometry in Life Science Applications

Transitioning to automated liquid handling

We are working in the field of biomedical engineering and our specific focus is on the development of biohybrid medical systems or biohybrid implants. That means we combine a technical structure with a biological function to make medical systems and implants performing better.

Transitioning to automated liquid handling
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Biased research samples can profoundly skew results of brain imaging studies