Porvair Sciences develops revolutionary ‘FlowerPlate’ microplate for m2p-labs

Porvair Sciences reports on the revolutionary “FlowerPlate” microplate developed and manufactured as an OEM product with and for m2p-labs in Germany.

Based in Baesweiler, Germany, m2p-labs (www.m2p-labs.com) was founded in 2005 as a spin-off of RWTH Aachen University. The company focuses on development and supply of systems for microreaction and automated solutions for screening and bioprocess development. Using the FlowerPlate, in conjunction with their BioLector or BioLector Pro micro bioreactor system, m2p-labs can provide an intelligent micro fermentation platform.

The novel shape of the FlowerPlate ensures turbulent mixing for biological suspensions and broths when incubated and shaken on an BioLector or BioLector Pro system. In addition to the unusual well shape, which is proprietary to this plate, the underside features a clear polystyrene base through which m2p-labs can make real-time physical measurements during the shaking and incubation cycle, giving valuable kinetic information about the processes occurring inside the flower microplate wells as they proceed. This unique microplate is produced, assembled and quality-assured by Porvair Sciences in their Class 10000 clean room in Wrexham, UK especially for m2p-labs.

Steve Knight, Director of Sales & Marketing at Porvair Sciences commented: