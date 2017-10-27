Research: 45% of adults with food allergies develop them in adulthood

October 27, 2017

When people think of food allergies, it's mostly in relation to children. New research being presented at the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting shows that almost half of all food-allergic adults surveyed reported one or more adult-onset food allergies.

"Food allergies are often seen as a condition that begins in childhood, so the idea that 45 percent of adults with food allergies develop them in adulthood is surprising," says Ruchi Gupta, MD, MPH, ACAAI member and lead author of the study. "We also saw that, as with children, the incidence of food allergies in adults is rising across all ethnic groups."

Related Stories

The most common food allergy among adults is shellfish, affecting an estimated 3.6 percent of U.S. adults. This marks a 44 percent increase from the 2.5 percent prevalence rate published in an influential 2004 study. Similarly, these new data suggest that adult tree nut allergy prevalence has risen to 1.8 percent from a 2008 estimate of .5 percent, an increase of 260 percent.

"Our research also found that, among black, Asian and Hispanic adults, the risk of developing a food allergy to certain foods is higher than for whites, specifically for shellfish and peanuts," says food allergy researcher Christopher Warren, PhD candidate and study co-author. "For example, Asian adults were 2.1 times more likely to report a shellfish allergy than white adults, and Hispanic adults reported a peanut allergy at 2.3 times the frequency of white adults. Because many adults believe food allergies mostly affect children, they may not think to get tested. It is important to see an allergist for testing and diagnosis if you are having a reaction to a food and suspect a food allergy."

People may not recognize they have a food allergy, and believe their reaction is a food intolerance. They might not seek the help of an allergist for diagnosis, but allergists are specially trained to administer allergy testing and diagnose the results. Allergists can tailor a plan specific to your allergies.

Source:

http://acaai.org/almost-half-food-allergies-adults-appear-adulthood

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Eczema and family history linked to severe hospitalization for children with asthma
Study discovers new genetic risk loci linked to children's food allergies
Systematic review finds lack of data on medical cannabis use in children and adolescents
Study unlocks complexities of cell death process that plays key role in health and disease
Penn State receives federal grant to improve services for children with complex communication needs
CHLA and Keck Medicine of USC develop new liquid biopsy for tumor of the retina
Study: Most pediatricians do not tell parents about early peanut introduction to prevent allergy
Asthma prevalence and urgent care vary widely among different neighborhoods, research reveals

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Digital Pathology for Everyone

There are two problems that pathologists face today. The first is, that a pathologist’s diagnosis using tissue sections is becoming more complex. There are many more biomarkers, and clinicians now ask for a more precise diagnosis. Secondly, the number of pathologists worldwide is declining every day, as the profession is often overlooked in favor of other specializations.

Digital Pathology for Everyone

Measuring biological samples using SNAP

My group is interested in host pathogen interaction and we mainly focus on how bacteria enter cells. In essence, the idea is that if you can prevent bacteria from entering cells, then you will prevent illness.

Measuring biological samples using SNAP

Using AFM to study cell mechanics and function

My lab, broadly speaking, is interested in trying to understand interactions between cells and materials. Those could be materials that are present within living tissue or materials that we use for engineering purposes to try to do something of technological or therapeutic interest.

Using AFM to study cell mechanics and function
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study provides deeper understanding on mechanisms of lipid-based autoimmune disease