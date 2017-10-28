Sonic Hedgehog helps solve mysteries of Parkinson's disease

October 28, 2017

You may know Sonic Hedgehog as a Sega videogame character who saves us all from world domination. But within the realm of science, Sonic Hedgehog (SHH) is also helping to solve the mysteries of Parkinson's Disease.

Just ask Andreas Kottmann of The CUNY School of Medicine at The City College of New York. Kottmann and his team were recently awarded a research grant by the American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) to validate their findings around SHH's potential role in Parkinson's.

Parkinson's Disease (PD) is caused by the degeneration of a certain type of neuron in the brain, so called dopamine neurons. Kottmann and his team have found that dopamine neurons do not only communicate with other neurons with the chemical dopamine as their name wrongly suggests, but also by secreting Sonic Hedgehog (SHH).

Related Stories

Using genetic engineering, the scientists produced a line of mice with dopamine neurons that cannot express SHH. These mice grow up healthy but then develop deficits that are reminiscent of Parkinson's disease. Interestingly, at first, the deficits of these mice can be reduced by the drug L-Dopa, which is the most effective anti PD drug, But, like in humans, when chronically dosed with L-Dopa, the mice exhibit dyskinesia (involuntary movement).

Recently, Lauren Malave, a RISE fellow and graduate student in Kottmann's laboratory, found that agonists (binding agents) of the SHH co- receptor Smoothened can ameliorate the formation and display of L-Dopa induced dyskinesia (LID). CUNY Technology Commercialization Office has filed patent applications protecting various aspects of the technology and its uses.

The new grant will allow the team to determine whether agonists of the SHH co-receptor Smoothened can ameliorate established L-Dopa Induced Dyskinesia (LID) not just in mice but in Parkinsonian Macaques. What they learn might open the door for testing Smoothened agonists as anti-dyskinetic agents in clinical trials...

Learn more here about Kottmann and team's research, officially titled Validation of the G-protein coupled receptor Smoothened as a target for ameliorating L-Dopa induced dyskinesia.

Source:

https://www.ccny.cuny.edu/news/sonic-hedgehog-center-parkinson%E2%80%99s-research-ccny

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New UMass Lowell study to explore link between gut bacteria and Parkinson's disease
Researchers develop new tool to diagnose first signs of Parkinson's disease
Scientists explore the reason behind impaired sense of smell in Parkinson's disease
Researchers develop set of tools to trace path of proteins linked to Parkinson's disease
Brain rewiring due to dopamine loss may be source of impaired movement in Parkinson's disease
Reprogrammed stem cell therapy shows promise in Parkinson's
Researchers discover important link between Parkinson's and prion diseases
Researchers identify new mechanism that causes hallmark symptoms of Parkinson's disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Digital Pathology for Everyone

There are two problems that pathologists face today. The first is, that a pathologist’s diagnosis using tissue sections is becoming more complex. There are many more biomarkers, and clinicians now ask for a more precise diagnosis. Secondly, the number of pathologists worldwide is declining every day, as the profession is often overlooked in favor of other specializations.

Digital Pathology for Everyone

Measuring biological samples using SNAP

My group is interested in host pathogen interaction and we mainly focus on how bacteria enter cells. In essence, the idea is that if you can prevent bacteria from entering cells, then you will prevent illness.

Measuring biological samples using SNAP

Using AFM to study cell mechanics and function

My lab, broadly speaking, is interested in trying to understand interactions between cells and materials. Those could be materials that are present within living tissue or materials that we use for engineering purposes to try to do something of technological or therapeutic interest.

Using AFM to study cell mechanics and function
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study identifies novel molecular interactions that explain cognitive defects in Parkinson's disease