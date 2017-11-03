The Heart Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital earns validation as leader in cardiology care

November 3, 2017

The Heart Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital has recently received external validation as a national leader in cardiology care with several accreditations for outstanding quality, care and outcomes.

The Heart Center at Nationwide Children’s is the first pediatric catheterization laboratory in the United States to be accredited by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) as a Cardiovascular Catheterization Accreditation Program. This program recognizes facilities that perform cardiovascular catheterization procedures while meeting quality benchmarks based on published clinical guidelines, best practices and outcomes. Nationwide Children’s catheterization laboratory has been awarded two IAC facility accreditations in both Complex Adult Congenital Heart Disease (ACHD) and Pediatric Cardiovascular Catheterization.

“To achieve these accreditations, we met high quality metrics and underwent a rigorous evaluation through peer review of our cath lab processes, documentation, and imaging that are critical to quality patient care,” said Aimee Armstrong, MD, director of Cardiac Catheterization & Interventional Therapies at Nationwide Children's.

In addition, Nationwide Children’s was recently designated an Accredited Center of Care by the Children’s Cardiomyopathy Foundation (CCF). The program recognizes The Heart Center’s high-quality cardiac care and specialized disease management of children with cardiomyopathy. Center accreditation is based on self-reported hospital data, which is evaluated on the volume of pediatric cardiomyopathy patients, variety of pediatric patient services offered, expertise in the treatment and management of cardiomyopathy in children, and affiliation with an academic research institution.

Related Stories

“We are proud to be included among the list of highly skilled and experienced hospitals that specialize in treating all forms of cardiomyopathy in children,” said Robert Gajarski, MD, section chief of The Heart Center at Nationwide Children's.

Earlier this year, the Adolescent and Adult Congenital Heart Disease Program at Nationwide Children's Hospital and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center was one of the first in the U.S. to receive accreditation from the Adult Congenital Heart Association (ACHA). ACHA is a national organization focused on patient advocacy, education, and research. ACHA connects patients, family members and healthcare providers to form an Adult Congenital Heart community to improve the lives of those living with CHD.

“This accreditation validates that Nationwide Children’s and The Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center has developed   a leading adult congenital heart disease program  that provides a formalized, comprehensive care model for delivering quality CHD care ,” said Curt Daniels, MD, director of the Adolescent and Adult Congenital Heart Disease Program at The Heart Center at Nationwide Children's Hospital and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Source:

http://www.nationwidechildrens.org/

Posted in: Child Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Research may explain why gum disease is linked to heart problems
FDA statement revokes claims that soy protein reduces heart disease risk
Eating too much black licorice can lead to heart issues, FDA warns ahead of Halloween
Eczema and family history linked to severe hospitalization for children with asthma
Infusions of cord blood cells can help improve motor function in children with cerebral palsy
Study: Most adults believe today’s children are not healthier than kids of their own generation
Pioneering heart device found to be safe and effective
Sunovion announces results from Phase 3 clinical study of new drug in children, adolescents with bipolar depression

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

There are about 77,000 people known to have cystic fibrosis. That's from the various cystic fibrosis registries available globally. The World Health Organization suggests that this number may be low, because there's no reporting on cystic fibrosis from the developing world. The accepted number, at the moment, is about 80,000. That's the one that is used for most of the work that's being done on cystic fibrosis.

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Autism is a clinical diagnosis. There is no one test to diagnose autism. Depending on the type of medical professional diagnosing, typically the DSM-V (standard classification of mental disorders used by mental health professionals in the U.S.) is used to diagnose by primary care physicians, neurologists, and psychiatrists.

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scientists explore popular pre-heart transplant therapy’s impact on kidney function