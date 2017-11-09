Drinking alcohol linked to cancer says American Cancer Society

By November 9, 2017

Cancer specialists and researchers from the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), released a statement this week, that drinking alcohol is linked with cancer. Their statement was published titled, “Alcohol and Cancer: A Statement of the American Society of Clinical Oncology”, in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

The aim of the statement was to improve public education and awareness regarding alcohol abuse and some cancers. It would also support the policy efforts to reduce the risk of cancers through evidence based science. The statement would also target cancer patients to warn them of relapses with continued alcohol use and support and identify where more research could help establish and look in-depth into this connection.

The statement explains the connection between alcohol consumption and at least seven different types of cancers. The common cancers that are associated with alcohol consumption according to the statement include those of head and neck, throat, esophagus, mouth, breast, liver and colon. They write that at least 5.5 percent cancers have been found to be associated with alcohol consumption. The authors state that this is not a new or surprising finding but this is the first official statement from ASCO that correlates the two conditions – alcohol consumption and cancers.

Corresponding author of the statement and University of Wisconsin oncologist Noelle LoConte said that this statement not only aims at letting general public and cancer patients know of the risks associated with alcohol consumption but also educate doctors and treating physicians so that they can adequately educate their patients. LoConte adds that this was, “an opportunity for us to raise awareness.”

She said more research should be conducted in this area that could not only assess the relationship between these two conditions but also see if alcohol use could lead to recurrence of cancers among cancer patients who are in remission. The statement also talks about the “formative” role that alcohol plays in patients who are beginning to develop a cancer unbeknownst to them.

Related Stories

She adds that the myth that moderate alcohol consumption is good for the heart is also busted. There are studies that show that the abstainers could be having other conditions for which they did not consume alcohol, making the alcohol consumers appear healthier.

ASCO, in the statement calls for public health strategies that could advise people to abstain more and warn them about the risks associated with alcohol consumption. Some of the strategies that could be adopted include reducing the number of liquor stores, pubs and bars in a particular area, raising taxes and prices of alcoholic beverages, improving underage drinking laws to prevent youngsters from drinking legally etc. All patients visiting the doctor need screening for alcohol consumption they write. LoConte says this statement wants to put across a simple message, “Drinking in moderation is fine, but if you don’t drink, don’t start.

ASCO President Bruce Johnson, MD, FASCO added, “People typically don’t associate drinking beer, wine, and hard liquor with increasing their risk of developing cancer in their lifetimes… However, the link between increased alcohol consumption and cancer has been firmly established and gives the medical community guidance on how to help their patients reduce their risk of cancer.”

Source:

https://www.asco.org/about-asco/press-center/news-releases/statement-alcohol-linked-to-cancer-november-2017 and http://ascopubs.org/doi/abs/10.1200/JCO.2017.76.1155

Posted in: Men's Health News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Study links dietary intake of isoflavones with elevated risk of advanced prostate cancer
Breakthrough discovery could lead to better treatments for colon cancer, gut diseases
Increased risk of cancer among men with a curved penis
Researchers develop new, three-step system to eliminate colorectal cancer
Pre-menopausal women with advanced breast cancer unnecessarily excluded from clinical trials
FDA warning on miracle marijuana cures for cancer
Researchers are studying tailored treatments to improve prostate cancer care
Gut bacteria may influence the response to certain cancer therapies finds study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

There are about 77,000 people known to have cystic fibrosis. That's from the various cystic fibrosis registries available globally. The World Health Organization suggests that this number may be low, because there's no reporting on cystic fibrosis from the developing world. The accepted number, at the moment, is about 80,000. That's the one that is used for most of the work that's being done on cystic fibrosis.

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Autism is a clinical diagnosis. There is no one test to diagnose autism. Depending on the type of medical professional diagnosing, typically the DSM-V (standard classification of mental disorders used by mental health professionals in the U.S.) is used to diagnose by primary care physicians, neurologists, and psychiatrists.

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New category of immunotherapy appears safe to use in patients with both cancer and HIV