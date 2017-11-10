Rutgers University-Camden study shows link between insomnia and alcohol use among adolescents

November 10, 2017

Insomnia is linked to frequency of alcohol use among early adolescents, according to new Rutgers University-Camden research.

"Parents, educators, and therapists should consider insomnia to be a risk marker for alcohol use, and alcohol use a risk marker for insomnia, among early adolescents," writes Rutgers-Camden researcher Naomi Marmorstein in the study, published recently in the journal Addictive Behaviors.

Marmorstein, a professor of psychology at Rutgers-Camden, examined the associations between alcohol use and four sleep-related issues: initial insomnia; daytime sleepiness; sleep irregularity, defined as the difference in weekday and weekend bedtimes; and disturbed sleep, characterized as nightmares, snoring, sleepwalking, wetting the bed, and talking in sleep.

Related Stories

When sleep problems were found to be associated with frequency of alcohol use, she examined whether symptoms of mental health problems or levels of parental monitoring accounted for these associations.

The research focused on seventh- and eighth-grade students participating in the Camden Youth Development Study, an initiative funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse at the National Institutes of Health. The study examines the development of mental health problems and resilience among at-risk youth.

Youth completed questionnaires in the classroom that asked how long it took for them to fall asleep, what times they usually went to bed on a weekday and on the weekend or vacation night, how often they experienced sleep disturbances, and whether they ever fell asleep in class or had trouble staying awake after school. They were also asked the frequency of any alcohol use in the previous four months.

In addition, students answered questions which were used to assess depressive symptoms, as well as evidence of conduct disorder symptoms.

Teachers also completed questionnaires, which were analyzed to determine the presence of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder symptoms.

Overall, there were associations between alcohol and both insomnia and daytime sleepiness. Importantly, Marmorstein determined that symptoms of mental health problems and parental monitoring did not account for the link between insomnia and alcohol use.

"These findings indicate that insomnia may be a unique risk marker for alcohol use among young adolescents," she says.

The Rutgers-Camden researcher notes that the findings are consistent with associations found between insomnia and alcohol among older adolescents and adults.

Source:

https://news.camden.rutgers.edu/2017/11/insomnia-linked-to-alcohol-use-frequency-among-early-adolescents-says-new-psychology-study/

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

A blood test that can diagnose PTSD may be on the horizon
Teenagers becoming more responsible, or more lazy, or more boring !
Alcohol related cancer risks underplayed by industry says new research
Evidence for possible impacts of light alcohol consumption during pregnancy is “surprisingly limited,” study reveals
Insomnia linked to increased risk of death and rapid loss of kidney function
Sunovion announces results from Phase 3 clinical study of new drug in children, adolescents with bipolar depression
Montmorency tart cherry juice found to help extend sleep time among adults 50 years and older
Care for children with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder to be expanded following new QLD funding

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

There are about 77,000 people known to have cystic fibrosis. That's from the various cystic fibrosis registries available globally. The World Health Organization suggests that this number may be low, because there's no reporting on cystic fibrosis from the developing world. The accepted number, at the moment, is about 80,000. That's the one that is used for most of the work that's being done on cystic fibrosis.

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Autism is a clinical diagnosis. There is no one test to diagnose autism. Depending on the type of medical professional diagnosing, typically the DSM-V (standard classification of mental disorders used by mental health professionals in the U.S.) is used to diagnose by primary care physicians, neurologists, and psychiatrists.

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
FSU research finds link between nightmares and self-injurious behavior