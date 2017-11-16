UNN researchers explore modeling of cognitive dissonance phenomenon

November 16, 2017

Lobachevsky University (UNN) scientists, Associate Professor of the History and Theory of International Relations Department Alexander Petukhov and Head of the Department of Psychophysiology Sofya Polevaya, are studying the modeling of the cognitive dissonance phenomenon. They rely on the theory of information images and a mathematical model developed on the basis of this theory. The proposed theory is based on the idea of a universal cognitive unit of information in the human mind, the so-called information image, and of the space where it exists, its topology and properties. Accordingly, the theory of information images is a way to describe information interactions of individuals, as well as a number of human cognitive functions.

According to Alexander Petukhov, the main statements of this theory have been formulated in the framework of the study.

"We have considered the hierarchy of information images in the mind of an individual, which determines the individual's real and virtual activities. We have also developed the algorithms for describing the transmission and distortion of information images by individuals during communication," notes Alexander Petukhov.

The theory of information images states that there is a certain limited space filled with a set of information images, which are in constant interaction governed by certain laws. "Heavier", inert information images are in the center of this space, while "lighter", high-energy images are closer to the edges. From a mathematical point of view, this can be described by means of diffusion equations (for example, the Langevin equation), where information images are likened to particles intensively interacting in a limited region (information image space). For experimental validation of the theory, the bilingual Stroop test was chosen, which is a classical test for detecting the effects of cognitive dissonance with several conflicting information disturbances; that is why it was used to compare the results of modeling with experimental results.

In the classical version of the Stroop test, the test subject is given the task of reading the name of the color in accordance with the meaning or color of the letters of the word that denotes the color. The reaction time and the number of errors are measured in 4 contexts:

Related Stories

  • words denoting the color are written in black letters and presented against a light background; the objective function is to name the color in accordance with the meaning of the word;
  • the color of the letters and the meaning of the word are equivalent; the objective function is to name the color in accordance with the meaning of the word;
  • the color of letters does not match the meaning of the words; the objective function is to name the color in accordance with the meaning of the word;
  • the color of letters does not match the meaning of words; the objective function is to name the color in accordance with the color of the letters.

In the third and fourth contexts, a discrepancy arises between the information images activated by verbal and color visual stimuli. Such a cognitive conflict of information images is manifested in an increased time required for decision-making (the time interval between the moment when the stimulus is presented and the response of the person being tested). One of the options for modifying the computerized Stroop test is a bilingual test in which the words are presented in both the native language of the person being tested and a foreign language.

According to Sofya Polevaya, the results of the test are interpreted with the help of the proposed theory and compared with the results of computer modeling based on this theory.

"It has been shown that with the help of information images one can explain a number of cognitive processes in the human mind and also predict their dynamics in some particular cases," Sofya Polevaya notes.

The results of the simulation demonstrate that the general characteristic pattern coincides in the experiment for the native and foreign language, which confirms the adequacy of the model for solving problems of this type and the appropriateness of the interpretation proposed.

Source:

http://eng.unn.ru/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Mettler Toledo webinar explores using TOPEM for modern thermal analysis
First basic sign language and dictionary developed for deaf and hearing impaired people in South Sudan
Improving communication between doctors and children via a card game
Advances in optogenetics
Papua New Guinean genetic diversity of populations intrigues scientists
Pitch intonation in voices identified by special neurons
Timbre shifting is a new attribute of “baby talk” found in all languages, study reveals
Social media images can be used to identify depression, says study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Applying AFM to study the viscoelastic properties of cells

Cell mechanics was already of interest very early on to people who were using the AFM. The AFM was invented in 1986 and the first biological samples, both proteins and lipid molecules, were investigated around 1989 and the first time cells were investigated was around 1990.

Applying AFM to study the viscoelastic properties of cells

Using AFM to study cancer cells

I run a core facility for AFM techniques, biological medical applications. My research is focussed on in the interaction of platelets and cancer cells.

Using AFM to study cancer cells

Vaccines in the Aging Population

The World Health Organisation marked World Pneumonia Day on November 12th to promote interventions to protect against, prevent and treat pneumonia. The condition is a worldwide killer affecting people of all ages, however the ‘aging population’ is at an increased risk.

Vaccines in the Aging Population
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Oxidation Induction Time webinar demonstrates how to accurately use thermal analysis