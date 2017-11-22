Researchers uncover new marker of arthritis in mice

November 22, 2017

Researchers have discovered a new marker of arthritis in mice that can be used non-invasively to both identify joints with established arthritis and to predict subsequent joint swelling. The finding is published in Arthritis & Rheumatology.

The investigators note that imaging tests with the marker--called Ratiometric thrombin-Activatable Cell Penetrating Peptide--might help clinicians monitor the development and progression of arthritis and other inflammatory diseases.

"This new imaging tool should allow researchers to localize very early events in arthritis to enable translational advances," said senior author Dr. Maripat Corr, of the University of California San Diego.

Source:

http://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/arthritis-rheumatology/scientists-identify-new-marker-arthritis-mice

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Rheumatoid arthritis may increase risk of developing COPD, research suggests
Opioid and antidepressant use related to increased risk of osteoporotic fractures for RA patients
Excess weight linked to higher degree of synovitis in RA patients
Juvenile idiopathic arthritis affects more than 300,000 children in the U.S.
Biologics do not raise risk of second cancer diagnosis in RA patients
New method for acquiring viable cells from cryopreserved tissue could be used as model for RA research
Internet-based educational program improves health-related quality of life for teens with JIA
Newly developed tool to analyze synovial tissue may lead to better rheumatoid arthritis therapies

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Probing living cells with AFM

We study mammalian cells and try to understand how these cells interact with their environment. We mainly focus on the interactions that can occur with individual ligands.

Probing living cells with AFM

Applying AFM to study the viscoelastic properties of cells

Cell mechanics was already of interest very early on to people who were using the AFM. The AFM was invented in 1986 and the first biological samples, both proteins and lipid molecules, were investigated around 1989 and the first time cells were investigated was around 1990.

Applying AFM to study the viscoelastic properties of cells

Using AFM to study cancer cells

I run a core facility for AFM techniques, biological medical applications. My research is focussed on in the interaction of platelets and cancer cells.

Using AFM to study cancer cells

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
IBS scientists invent hydrogel to combat rheumatoid arthritis