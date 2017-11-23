Chromatrap introduces easy-to-use range of DNA kits for molecular biology applications

November 23, 2017

Chromatrap, a leading developer of cutting-edge life science products, has launched an affordable, easy-to-use range of DNA kits for routine molecular biology applications.

Leveraging proprietary buffer chemistry and unique spin column design, Chromatrap® DNA kits are all free from salts, contaminants and inhibitors, providing you with the high recovery of top quality DNA perfect for downstream applications.

Related Stories

The Chromatrap® DNA Extraction kit provides a reliable protocol to isolate superior quality DNA from a wide range of samples sources, including difficult cell and tissue types. Benefiting from high volume binding capacity, DNA is efficiently lysed, captured and eluted from this kit which is available in both spin column and 96-well plate designs. Quick and easy to use, the Chromatrap® DNA Extraction kit ensures high quality and recovery of DNA during the first steps of fundamental molecular biology applications.

New DNA and Gel Purification kits introduced by Chromatrap are designed to be quick and easy to use. These kits routinely deliver high yield and ultra-pure DNA for a wide range of molecular biological applications.

The Chromatrap® DNA Purify & Concentrate kit is designed for scientists using techniques such as PCR and Restriction Enzyme Digestion looking to clean up and concentrate DNA in as little as 5µl (5-10 µg DNA) elution volume. This new kit provides high recovery of superior quality DNA ideal for downstream applications.

Researchers can rapidly and easily purify preferred DNA sizes, from a wide range of sample sources with the new Chromatrap® Size Selection kit. Using 3 simple steps (bind, wash and elute), that take under 5 minutes, this kit enables you to elute superior quality DNA fragments of your desired size for applications such as library preparation for next generation sequencing.

Source:

https://www.chromatrap.com/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Chromatrap® ensures best quality chromatin in ChIP assays
Native ChIP kit from Chromatrap is now compatible for mass spectrometry
Chromatrap ChIP-Seq kits can deliver streamlined protocol from nanograms of starting material
New and improved solid phase ChIP assay kit for FFPE tissues introduced by Chromatrap
How to improve your chromatin immunoprecipitation experiments
Chromatrap publishes new article comparing efficiency, sensitivity of native and cross-linked ChIP-seq kits
Deep-well microplate selection guide available from Porvair Sciences
Chromatrap introduces new FFPE ChIP-seq assay kit for tissue samples, biopsies, and difficult to lyse samples

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Probing living cells with AFM

We study mammalian cells and try to understand how these cells interact with their environment. We mainly focus on the interactions that can occur with individual ligands.

Probing living cells with AFM

Applying AFM to study the viscoelastic properties of cells

Cell mechanics was already of interest very early on to people who were using the AFM. The AFM was invented in 1986 and the first biological samples, both proteins and lipid molecules, were investigated around 1989 and the first time cells were investigated was around 1990.

Applying AFM to study the viscoelastic properties of cells

Using AFM to study cancer cells

I run a core facility for AFM techniques, biological medical applications. My research is focussed on in the interaction of platelets and cancer cells.

Using AFM to study cancer cells

More Content from Chromatrap® - Porvair Sciences Ltd

See all content from Chromatrap® - Porvair Sciences Ltd
You might also like... ×
Application note shows that ChIP assays can be performed using fewer cells