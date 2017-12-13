Researchers adopt new approach to treating advanced prostate cancer

By December 13, 2017

Scientists have proposed a new approach to preventing the proliferation of prostate tumor cells that are no longer responding to treatment. Prostate cancer can usually be cured via surgical removal of the tumor and/or the use of radiotherapy, but in one-fifth of cases, patients also require treatment with drugs to continue removing tumor cells. However, these drugs are only effective for up to three years, after which the cancer continues to develop.

Credit: Sebastian Kaulitzki/ Shutterstock.com

Now, scientists from the Institute of Research in Biomedicine (IBR), Barcelona have found a new way to target drug-resistant prostate tumor cells.

Related Stories

These cells depend on highly active androgen receptor protein to survive and proliferate. The drugs used to remove the cells block the activity of this protein by binding to a specific region of the receptor. However, the protein eventually mutates and treatment with these drugs becomes futile because the binding region is in fact no longer there.

In the current study, Xavier Salvatella and colleagues have described a small region of the protein known to be important to tumor cell survival. They found that this region, which usually has no structure and is therefore not considered a drug target, adopts a helix shape. When it does this, another protein called TFIIF binds to it, and Salvatella and colleagues have shown that it is this interaction that stimulates the androgen receptor activity.

As reported in Structure, the team have now added the TFIIF protein to this small protein region, which spans only 20 amino acids, as a potential treatment target.

The fact that TFIIF is a folded protein with a more defined structure makes it easier to search for drugs that can interfere with its interaction with the motif. For prostate tumour cells that have become resistant to treatment, we believe that this interaction could be their last mechanism through which to survive and proliferate.”

Xavier Salvatella,  Institute of Research in Biomedicine (IBR), Barcelona

In vitro studies showed that when the region was removed, the TFIIF protein failed to bind to the androgen receptor, meaning the interaction does not occur and the receptor loses its activity.

Now, the IRB team are working with computational modelling experts to find drugs that interfere with TFIIF. "We don't know whether such drugs will have a positive effect on cells, but the data available is promising," says Salvatella.

Source:

https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2017-12/ifri-cio121217.php

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Clinical study uses genetic testing to match AML patients with new therapies
Researchers seek to understand role of novel protein in tumor metastasis
New first line combination therapy shows promising results in patients with advanced NSCLC
Findings reveal consistent racial disparities in ovarian, colon, and breast cancer patients’ survival
Bacteria may be involved in progression of cancers in the mouth, study suggests
Genentech researchers uncover epigenetic regulator of pancreatic cancer cells
Cancer risk with birth control pills emerges again in latest study
Mayo Clinic researchers find emojis to be helpful in assessing patients' quality of life

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Biological applications of AFM

Samuel Lesko has more than 20 years experiences in running AFM over variety of applications. After obtaining a PhD at Burgundy university on colloidal force measurement in cement, he started his career at Veeco Instruments as French Applications Scientists before to continue on supporting Bio Applications AFM European wide. He is since 2007 Applications manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Recently, his position expanded to Latin America.

Biological applications of AFM

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations

Paul Morris is the Director of Professional Advancement for Specsavers Opticians in the UK and Ireland. The role involves furthering clinical scope, professional services, standards, training and forming future strategy for the group. He previously held the role of Director of Optometry Advancement.

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Simple blood test shows promise to predict risk of breast cancer relapse