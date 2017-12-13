Study reveals impact of diabetes during pregnancy on baby's heart

December 13, 2017

A new study conducted at the Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research at UCLA discovered how increased glucose levels caused either by diabetes or other factors keep heart cells from maturing normally. The findings of the study help to explain the reason for babies born to women with diabetes having a greater chance of developing congenital heart disease.

Credit: nobeastsofierce/ Shutterstock.com

The study indicated that, when exposed to increased glucose levels, the developing heart cells generate more building blocks of DNA than usual, resulting in a continuous reproduction of the cells rather than maturation.

High blood sugar levels are not only unhealthy for adults; they're unhealthy for developing fetuses. Understanding the mechanism by which high blood sugar levels cause disease in the fetus may eventually lead to new therapies."

Atsushi "Austin" Nakano, Broad Stem Cell Research Center, UCLA

 

Although genetics play a vital role in developing congenital heart disease, a mother with diabetes in pregnancy is the leading non-genetic risk factor for the disease. Women with high levels of glucose in their blood during pregnancy will give birth to babies 2-5 times more likely to develop the condition than other babies.

Related Stories

The researchers used human embryonic stem cells to grow cardiomyocytes (heart muscle cells) in the laboratory and exposed these cells to varying levels of glucose.

Cells exposed with small amounts of glucose indicated normal maturation, while cells exposed with high levels of glucose indicated late maturation or failed to mature altogether, and generated more immature cells instead.

The findings suggested that, when exposed to additional glucose, the heart muscle cells overactivated the pentose phosphate pathway—a cellular process that, among other things, generates nucleotides, which are vital to DNA construction. The pentose phosphate pathway in cells with high glucose levels created a higher level of nucleotides, and this excess kept the cells from maturing.

Nakano explained that depletion of glucose at the right point in development can limit the proliferation of the cells, thereby helping the cells to mature and make the heart muscle stronger.

When experimenting on pregnant mice with diabetes, the team observed the same phenomenon—the heart cells of fetuses divided quickly but matured slowly.

According to Nakano, the findings may lead to better methods of making cardiomyocytes from stem cells. Targeting the pentose phosphate pathway can aid in generating more mature cells in order to regenerate heart cells or for study purposes.

Source:

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Kidney dysfunction raises diabetes risk, study suggests
Childhood asthma linked to high maternal sugar intake during pregnancy
Prenatal and early-life consumption of sugary drinks may increase risk of mid-childhood asthma
First short-acting ‘follow-on’ insulin receives FDA approval to treat diabetes
Interim survey results indicate low levels of CVD risk awareness among people with type 2 diabetes
Modern non-invasive diagnostics can get clear picture of the heart’s condition
Children born to women with rheumatoid arthritis have increased risk for chronic diseases
New finding demonstrates what happens at cellular level during onset of type2 diabetes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Biological applications of AFM

Samuel Lesko has more than 20 years experiences in running AFM over variety of applications. After obtaining a PhD at Burgundy university on colloidal force measurement in cement, he started his career at Veeco Instruments as French Applications Scientists before to continue on supporting Bio Applications AFM European wide. He is since 2007 Applications manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Recently, his position expanded to Latin America.

Biological applications of AFM

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations

Paul Morris is the Director of Professional Advancement for Specsavers Opticians in the UK and Ireland. The role involves furthering clinical scope, professional services, standards, training and forming future strategy for the group. He previously held the role of Director of Optometry Advancement.

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Russian researchers create new approaches to prevention and treatment of diabetes