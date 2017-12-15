APS Scientific Summit explores biopsychosocial mechanisms that influence pain

December 15, 2017

Understanding Pain Mechanisms is the theme of the American Pain Society's Scientific Summit, www.americanpainsociety.org, March 4-6 at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim. The conference brings together leading pain researchers and clinicians to explore biopsychosocial mechanisms that influence pain perception and treatment response discovered through clinical, translational and basic science pain research.

"The APS Scientific Summit provides an opportunity to depart from the traditional annual scientific meeting format using a more intimate venue that will provide increased opportunities for informal interactions and networking," said Tonya Palermo, Ph.D., scientific program chair and professor of anesthesiology and pain medicine, Seattle Children's Research Institute. "Our goal is to create a comprehensive, shared meeting experience to fully explore pain mechanisms through themed plenary and symposia sessions, networking and panel discussions, award lectures, poster sessions, SIG meetings, and exhibits, packed into a two-day agenda."

Greater understanding of pain mechanisms may yield valuable insights regarding effective alternatives to opioid therapy. For example, several symposia will focus on the active mechanisms of psychological treatments for chronic pain, as well as neurobiological mechanisms supporting integrative and mind-body therapies for pain. Other highlights include the Perl-Willis dedicated symposium in basic science research, Muscle Pain Mechanisms: It's Time to Dive Deep, chaired by Kathleen Sluka, P.T., Ph.D., University of Iowa.

Plenary lectures cover a full range of pain etiologies from a basic and clinical/translational perspective. For example, plenary lecturer James C. Eisenach, M.D., Wake Forest School of Medicine, will discuss psychosocial, genetic, and neurobiologic factors that underlie variability in the pain experience after injury.

"Summit speakers will help deepen our understanding of the full range of biopsychosocial mechanisms that influence pain, providing attendees with a unique interdisciplinary perspective that can only be obtained at an APS meeting." said Palermo.

In presenting the Scientific Summit, APS has separated from 36 years of tradition in hosting its annual scientific meetings. The new format was adopted based on feedback from APS meeting attendees who expressed strong interest for a themed approach and a more intimate meeting experience. In addition to plenary session talks from leaders in pain science and pain management and symposia sessions, the event includes networking opportunities, NIH panel discussions, poster presentations and exhibits.​


