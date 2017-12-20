RayStation chosen for new ultra-modern cancer center in Quebec

CRIC (Centre régional intégré de cancérologie) is an initiative to create a new ultra-modern cancer center in Levis, close to Quebec City. The facility will serve the Chaudière-Appalaches region. It will have the capacity to treat up to 1,700 patients per year, with the first treatments expected to take place in April 2019.

As a comprehensive cancer center, CRIC will provide services in medical oncology, radiation oncology and brachytherapy. The aim is to meet the region’s needs into the future, with a focus on using advanced technology to optimize cancer treatment. CRIC will be equipped with four Elekta Versa HD linacs, with two open vaults for future expansion, as well as the latest MR, CT and PET CT simulators.

RayStation was selected in a tender process as the sole treatment planning system for all external radiation therapy needs. Its advanced capabilities, high efficiency and capacity to integrate with the center’s treatment machines and OIS will be key factors contributing to the excellence of clinical care in the CRIC, according to the clinical leaders in the center. Adaptive therapy will be a major focus for CRIC, and RayStation’s advanced support for this treatment approach will play an essential role in the CRIC clinical workflow.

The installation will comprise many of RayStation’s advanced functionalities, including adaptive therapy, deformable registration, multi-criteria optimization, automated breast planning and biological optimization. The purchase includes 18 clinical licenses for all planners, physicists and physicians at the clinic.

Johan Löf, CEO of RaySearch, says: