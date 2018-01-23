Prolonged phone usage linked to depression among youngsters, Study finds

January 23, 2018

New research conducted at San Diego State University has shown the relationship between adolescent life satisfaction and screen time.

Credit: Syda Productions/ Shutterstock.com

The study, published in the journal Emotion, found that Teenagers who are constantly glued to their smartphones are significantly less happy.

In order to explore this association, investigators analyzed data from the Monitoring the Future (MtF) longitudinal study—a nationwide representative survey comprising millions of U.S. 8th-, 10th-, and 12th-graders.

In this survey, the students were asked to answer a questionnaire about the total time spent on their mobiles, computers, and tablets, as well as their direct social interactions and their happiness in general.

On average, it was found that teenagers who spent an excessive amount of time on screen devices (using social media, playing computer games, video chatting, and messaging) exhibited lower levels of happiness than teenagers who spent more time engaging in non-screen activities such as reading magazines and newspapers, sports, and direct social interactions.

According to Jean M. Twenge, the lead author and professor of Psychology at San Diego State University, while the current study could not find the exact cause, various other studies have shown that more social media use leads to unhappiness, but unhappiness does not lead to more social media use.

Having no interaction with digital screen devices also doesn’t lead to happiness. The happiest teenagers used digital media for under an hour per day. However, the findings showed that daily usage of screen devices could gradually increase unhappiness.

The key to digital media use and happiness is limited use. Aim to spend no more than two hours a day on digital media, and try to increase the amount of time you spend seeing friends face-to-face and exercising–two activities reliably linked to greater happiness."

Jean M. Twenge, San Diego State University

Related Stories

By analyzing the historical trends from the same age groups since the 1990s, the investigators identified that prolonged use of screen devices has accounted for reduced happiness in U.S. teens. In particular, life satisfaction, happiness, and self-esteem of youngsters has been in rapid decline since 2012, the year in which America saw a 50% rise in smartphone users.  

Twenge commented: "By far the largest change in teens' lives between 2012 and 2016 was the increase in the amount of time they spent on digital media, and the subsequent decline in in-person social activities and sleep. The advent of the smartphone is the most plausible explanation for the sudden decrease in teens' psychological well-being."

Source:

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

LivaNova enrolls first patient in RESTORE-LIFE study for treatment-resistant depression
Study highlights importance of detecting childhood abuse in older adults with depression
Magic mushrooms substance Psilocybin on trial for treatment of depression
Shorter sleep duration linked to repetitive negative thoughts like those seen in anxiety, depression
Metabolic Syndrome could make it harder for older adults to respond to antidepressant therapy
‘Depression literacy’ program encourages many teens to seek adult help
Probiotics may offer protection against depression linked to unhealthy lifestyle
Genetic analysis can enhance outcomes of depression treatment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Dr. Thomas Mueller is the Director of Product Management in the AFM business unit of Bruker’s Nano Surfaces Division. Thomas has been with Bruker for 12 years having held positions in applications and product management, and is the author of over 50 publications, reviews, and application notes.

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Choosing a Fluorescence Camera

It is important to select the proper camera for fluorescence microscopy which has high sensitivity and low noise, to avoid photo bleaching your sample. A monochrome camera is also preferred for fluorescence imaging because it does not have a color filter pattern superimposed over the image sensor. Since the microscope’s filter wheel selects which wavelength makes its way to the sensor, a monochrome camera allows equal signal detection on all pixels and increases the overall sensitivity of the camera.

Choosing a Fluorescence Camera
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers use new approach to identify casual mechanisms in depression