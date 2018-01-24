Researchers use biomimetic engineering approach to develop vascular grafts

January 24, 2018

When a patient with heart disease is in need of a vascular graft but doesn't have any viable veins or arteries in his or her own body, surgeons can rely on synthetic, tissue-engineering grafts. However, the body often treats these substitutes as a threat and rejects them. Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh are developing synthetic grafts that mimic the body's own blood vessels to mitigate many of the complications of bypass surgery.

"The current best available treatment is to use the patient's saphenous vein or mammary artery, but not everyone has enough of these healthy blood vessels to use when they need a bypass," says Jonathan Vande Geest, Professor of Bioengineering at Pitt's Swanson School of Engineering. "A biocompatible, tissue-engineered graft would provide these patients with treatment options that currently do not exist."

The National Institutes of Health awarded Dr. Vande Geest and his multi-institutional research team $672,682 for his one-year study, "Preclinical assessment of a compliance matched biopolymer vascular graft." His research builds upon his work at Pitt's Soft Tissue Biomechanics Laboratory designing newly engineered materials that mechanically and microstructurally behave the same way as the body's native tissues.

"'Biomimetic' means that we study the organization and architecture of normal healthy tissue and use this information to guide our design and development of a tissue-engineered substitute," explains Dr. Vande Geest. "For example, every functioning artery has a one-cell thick lining called an endothelium responsible for reducing thrombosis and controlling blood flow. Our graft will be endothelialized using blood derived endothelial cells."

Large-diameter vascular grafts are commonly used in some vascular surgeries and can function perfectly up to 10 years after implantation. However, the body often treats small-diameter grafts as dangerous foreign objects. The result can be artery occlusion or blood clotting--detrimental conditions called hyperplasia and thrombosis, respectively.

Related Stories

"Small-diameter vascular grafts, or grafts involving blood vessels with an internal diameter smaller than five millimeters, have much higher failure rates than larger ones," says Dr. Vande Geest. "A significant proportion of vascular disease cases involve small-diameter blood vessels, so the demand for viable treatment options is very high."

A normal healthy artery is organized with alternating layers of collagen and elastin, which provide structural support and elasticity. Dr. Vande Geest's proposed graft uses alternating layers of gelatin and tropoelastin as substitutes. Gelatin is derived from collagen, and tropoelastin is a precursor to elastin. He will use these materials along with computational optimiztion to engineer a graft with compliance similar to a real artery, eliminating compliance mismatch - an important rejection mechanism in currently used grafts.

"We believe our method of mimicking native artery microstructure and mechanics will result in a successful tissue-engineered graft, and this grant will support trials to perfect both our experimental and computational approach," says Dr. Vande Geest.

Source:

http://www.engineering.pitt.edu/News/2018/Vande-Geest-Vascular-Graft/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Procedure News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New clinical practice guideline provides recommendations for use of anticoagulants during heart surgery
Cardiologists succeed in localized cooling of the heart to limit damage from heart attack
Women do not receive timely diagnosis for heart disease
Consuming one hundred percent fruit juice does not alter blood sugar levels, study suggests
New high-sensitivity blood tests could aid faster diagnosis and treatment for heart attack
Heart failure patients who have anorexia have worse prognosis
People with family history of heart attack may be more at risk
Administration of two proteins shown to counteract neurodegeneration in Parkinson's disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Dr. Thomas Mueller is the Director of Product Management in the AFM business unit of Bruker’s Nano Surfaces Division. Thomas has been with Bruker for 12 years having held positions in applications and product management, and is the author of over 50 publications, reviews, and application notes.

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Choosing a Fluorescence Camera

It is important to select the proper camera for fluorescence microscopy which has high sensitivity and low noise, to avoid photo bleaching your sample. A monochrome camera is also preferred for fluorescence imaging because it does not have a color filter pattern superimposed over the image sensor. Since the microscope’s filter wheel selects which wavelength makes its way to the sensor, a monochrome camera allows equal signal detection on all pixels and increases the overall sensitivity of the camera.

Choosing a Fluorescence Camera

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research provides insights into mechanisms governing healthy longevity