Researchers discover new source of botulinum neurotoxin

January 27, 2018

A new source of the botulinum neurotoxin was discovered by Canadian and American scientists in a strain of animal gut bacteria known as Enterococcus faecium. The neurotoxic protein is known for its paradoxical ability to remove wrinkles yet cause botulism, a potentially fatal illness associated with food poisoning.

Over the past 20 years, there has also been a growing number of therapeutic applications for botulinum toxin type A, known as Botox, including treatment for migraines, leaky bladders, excessive sweating, and cardiac conditions.

"This is the first time that an active botulinum toxin has been identified outside of Clostridium botulinum and its relatives, which are often found in soil and untreated water," said Andrew Doxey, one of the study's two corresponding authors and a bioinformatics professor at the University of Waterloo. "Its discovery has implications in several fields, from monitoring the emergence of new pathogens to the development of new protein therapeutics--it's a game changer."

Related Stories

Doxey's findings were developed in collaboration with researchers from Harvard University and the Boston Children's Hospital.

In the study, originally designed to investigate the origins of antibiotic resistance in E. faecium bacteria, the researchers were able to sequence the genome of the E. faecium bacteria drawn from cow feces. The genome was then run through computer programs in Doxey's lab, which found the gene for botulinum toxin in the bacterial strain.

The researchers concluded that the botulinum toxin was likely transferred from C. botulinum bacteria in the environment into the E. faecium bacteria in the cow's gut, showing that the toxin can be transferred between very different species.

"The botulinum toxin is a powerful and versatile protein therapeutic," says Michael Mansfield, a Biology doctoral candidate in the Doxey Lab and one of the study's lead authors. "By finding more versions of the toxin in nature, we can potentially expand and optimize its therapeutic applications even further."

Source:

https://uwaterloo.ca/news/news/scientists-find-new-type-botox

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Molecular & Structural Biology | Microbiology | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers unravel function of protein ‘smallish’
Signaling molecules likely involved in concussions, rodent studies show
AMSBIO’s new recombinant protein shows great promise for organoid culture
Researchers describe atom-by-atom changes in ALS-linked protein
Women with PCOS likely to have less diverse gut bacteria, study reveals
Study identifies genes involved in latent asymptomatic state of breast cancer metastases
Guts of surfers more likely to be colonized by antibiotic-resistant bacteria, study reveals
Changes in vaginal bacteria associated with premature births

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Dr. Thomas Mueller is the Director of Product Management in the AFM business unit of Bruker’s Nano Surfaces Division. Thomas has been with Bruker for 12 years having held positions in applications and product management, and is the author of over 50 publications, reviews, and application notes.

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New method developed to detect bacteria in food and water