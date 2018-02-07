Social interaction could enhance dementia care, finds study

February 7, 2018

According to a new comprehensive study, increasing social interaction among people living with dementia could improve the quality of their life and save money, when combined with personalised care.

Credit: SpeedKingz/Shutterstock.com

The findings are the result of a collaboration between researchers at the University of Exeter, King's College London, and Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust for the Improving Wellbeing and Health for People with Dementia (WHELD) trial.

This is the largest non-pharmacological randomised control trial in people with dementia living in care homes to date, and were recently published in the journal PLOS Medicine.

This is particularly important, as previous studies have shown that many people living in care homes only receive two minutes of social interaction per day.

The current study, which was supported by the National Institute of Health Research, involved implementing measures to deliver person-centred care in care homes , which included talking to residents about their interests and involving them in decisions around their own care.

The researchers saw a dramatic improvement in patients’ quality of life, as well as reduced aggression and agitation as a result of engaging them in social interaction for just one hour a week.

While many care homes are excellent, standards still vary hugely. Our approach improves care and saves money. We must roll out approaches that work to do justice to some of the most vulnerable people in society. Incredibly, of 170 carer training manuals available on the market, only four are based on evidence that they really work. That is simply not good enough - it has to change."

Dr. Clive Ballard, Lead Author and Professor at the University of Exeter

Related Stories

Participants of the study included more than 800 people with dementia across 69 care homes in North London, South London and Buckinghamshire.

Two carers at each home were schooled over four day-long sessions, to perform measures like conversing with people about their interests and decisions around their own care. Importantly, the approach was more economical compared to a standard care approach.

Now, the researchers are planning to initiate the programme in 28,000 care homes in the UK with the hope of improving the lives of 300,000 people with dementia at these facilities.

According Dr Doug Brown, the chief research author at Alzheimer's Society, 70% of people living in care homes have dementia, and thereforeproper training is essential for care staff to provide good quality dementia care.

A person-centred approach takes into account each individual's unique qualities, abilities, interests, preferences and needs. This study shows that training to provide this type of individualised care, activities and social interactions can have a significant impact of the well-being of people living with dementia in care homes."

Dr Doug Brown, Chief Researcher at the Alzheimer's Society

Source:

https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2018-02/uoe-dci013118.php

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Research highlights need for more structured educational programs for informal dementia carers
Inadequate oxygen levels during sleep increase risk of developing Alzheimer's disease
MedAware Systems introduces complete database of research on Alzheimer’s disease and dementia
New initiative seeks to transform the way people live with dementia
Alzheimer’s Research UK calls on pharma to continue supporting dementia research
Elderly people with MCI have weakened ability to memorize human faces, research reveals
Study shows high-salt diet causes dementia in mice
Analysis of aged brains reveals new details about Alzheimer's disease and dementia

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Cannabis Quality and Contamination Testing

Dr. Bob Clifford has published and presented over 125 papers in the fields of food, pharmaceutical, environmental, energy, geology, material science, photonics, and cannabis. However, his true love is in food. After graduating with his Ph.D., he left his job with the FDA for Shimadzu where he has worked for the last 26 years.

Cannabis Quality and Contamination Testing
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Marriage may reduce the risk of dementia, study says