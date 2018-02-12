Novel approach to studying cancer can lead to new ways of diagnosis and treatment

February 12, 2018

A novel approach to studying cancer has enabled researchers to group about 10,000 human cancers of 32 different types into 10 classes based on the molecular pathways that drive tumor growth. A better understanding of these pathways can potentially lead to novel ways to diagnose and treat cancer. The study appears in the journal of Clinical Cancer Research.

"When we study cancer at the molecular level we realize that there is not a single pathway or process that drives all the different types of cancer," said first author Dr. Chad Creighton, associate professor of medicine and member of the Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center division of biostatistics at Baylor College of Medicine.

Past studies have looked at cancers of individual types in detail. Lung cancer studies, for example, have defined molecular-based lung cancer subtypes that represent different molecular pathways that have been perturbed and driven lung cancer growth.

"In this study, we wanted to find common pathways across cancers from different tissues," Creighton said. "We used the Cancer Genome Atlas, a publicly available data set that allows us to look at what many types of cancers have in common."

The researchers applied a different computational approach to subtract all tissue-specific differences and identify what pathways remained. They analyzed about 10,000 human cancers of 32 different types and were able to define 10 major cancer groups that they call classes.

Most classes include cancers from different tissues that have in common specific molecular pathways that are altered and potentially driving cancer growth. Then, the researchers identified specific genes that characterize each of those classes to better understand what the pathways do.

Altered pathways

"We found a class that had a very high expression of altered genes that are involved in the immune checkpoint, which refers to tumor molecules that signal the immune cells in charge of destroying the tumor to leave it alone," Creighton said. "Other classes had altered genes in pathways linked to metabolism or stress."

Related Stories

Another subset had a molecular signature of neuroendocrine tumors, a type of tumors that can be found within a wide range of tissues, but it has its own unique characteristics and profile.

"We expected that about 1 percent of the tumors would show a neuroendocrine signature, but we found that about 4 percent were showing this," Creighton said. "This represents a substantial number of patients when you consider all human cancers."

Even though the tumors were not originally diagnosed as neuroendocrine tumors, they had a signature of this type of cancer. For the researchers, this finding suggests that there might be a number of neuroendocrine cancers that are being missed.

"We think there is a need for reconsidering what type of markers to look for to identify neuroendocrine tumors," Creighton said.

Some of the biological pathways identified in this study have been explored in the laboratory setting, for years now.

"An appreciable number of human cancers manifest these pathways that we found to be relevant in the laboratory setting," Creighton said. "We think it is very important to map out the pathways a cancer seems to be using to grow. Knowing this can be the first step in determining how to better target that particular cancer."

Source:

https://www.bcm.edu/news/cancer/cancer-classification-new-ways-to-diagnose

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Undergraduate researcher discovers genes linked to glioblastoma
Scientists find way to reduce breast cancer spread
Researchers identify presence of ER gene fusion proteins in treatment-resistant breast cancer
Women with breast cancer often mispredict future well-being after mastectomy
New imaging system helps predict chemotherapy responses in breast cancer
Study finds new stem cell pathway that allows triple-negative breast cancer to thrive
Health indicators for children born to breast cancer survivors may depend on cancer type
Scientists target tumor suppressor as a new treatment approach to 'triple-negative' breast cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Cannabis Quality and Contamination Testing

Dr. Bob Clifford has published and presented over 125 papers in the fields of food, pharmaceutical, environmental, energy, geology, material science, photonics, and cannabis. However, his true love is in food. After graduating with his Ph.D., he left his job with the FDA for Shimadzu where he has worked for the last 26 years.

Cannabis Quality and Contamination Testing

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Certain foods may assist spread of breast cancer